Real Madrid Honors Pepe As A Football Legend Following His Retirement

Real Madrid has paid tribute to Pepe, recognizing him as a football legend.

The club extended best wishes for his future as he retires from professional football.

Pepe was a crucial part of Real Madrid from 2007 to 2017, a decade during which he achieved significant success with the club.

Over his ten seasons with Real Madrid, he played in 334 games and secured 14 titles, including 3 UEFA Champions League titles, 2 FIFA Club World Cups, 2 UEFA Super Cups, 3 La Liga titles, 2 Copa del Rey trophies, and 2 Spanish Super Cups.

“Following Pepe’s announcement that he will retire from professional football, Real Madrid CF would like to express its gratitude, affection, and admiration for one of the great legends of our club and of world football,” the club stated.

Pepe was not only a standout at Real Madrid but also a key player for the Portuguese national team, with whom he won a UEFA European Championship and a Nations League title.

He also made history with FC Porto, where he won an Intercontinental Cup, 4 Primeira Liga titles, 5 Taça de Portugal trophies, 4 Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira titles, and a Taça da Liga.

“Pepe has been one of the best defenders in Real Madrid and European football history, and he will always have the recognition and affection of all Real Madrid fans. Real Madrid wishes him and his family the best of luck in this new stage of his life.”