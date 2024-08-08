Real Madrid Legend Pepe Retires From Football At 41

Real Madrid legend Kepler Laveran Lima Ferreira, widely known as Pepe, has officially announced his retirement from football at the age of 41.

Pepe shared the news on his social media, marking the end of an illustrious career. His final match as a professional footballer was Portugal’s defeat to France in the recent UEFA Euro tournament in Germany.

Pepe spent 10 seasons with Real Madrid, where he was a key defender during his prime and considered one of the best in world football.

After leaving Madrid at the end of the 2016-17 season, where he lost his starting position to Raphael Varane, Pepe continued his career for another eight years. He played two seasons with Besiktas and six with FC Porto.

Throughout his career, Pepe won numerous titles, including three Champions League trophies, three La Liga titles, two Copas del Rey, and two UEFA Super Cups with Real Madrid. He also helped Portugal win the UEFA Euro in 2016.