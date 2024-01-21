Real Madrid’s Dramatic Comeback Seals 3-2 Victory Against Almería in LaLiga

Real Madrid orchestrated a stunning comeback, overcoming a 2-0 deficit to secure a 3-2 victory against UD Almería in a thrilling La Liga (LL) encounter. This triumph not only prevented a historic home defeat against Los Rojiblancos but also propelled them past surprise title contenders Girona in the league standings.

The Estadio Santiago Bernabéu witnessed an early setback for Real Madrid when Sergio Arribas capitalized on Nacho Fernández’s errant pass, setting up Largie Ramazani for a goal within the first 40 seconds. Struggling to find their rhythm, Los Blancos faced additional challenges as Rodrygo squandered a scoring opportunity.

Despite Almería’s position at the bottom of LL, they displayed confidence and organization, with Sergio Akieme delivering a threatening cross that Arribas couldn’t convert. The visitors, led by captain Lucas Robertone, showcased resilience and determination, frustrating the hosts and leading to audible discontent from Jude Bellingham.

Just before halftime, Edgar González punished another poor pass from Nacho with a sensational strike, amplifying Real Madrid’s frustrations. The halftime whistle resonated with discontent among the Bernabéu crowd.

Carlo Ancelotti’s halftime adjustments, including a triple substitution, injected new energy into Real Madrid. The breakthrough came when Kaiky handled Fran García’s cross under Joselu’s pressure, leading to a penalty. Bellingham confidently converted from the spot, sparking jubilant celebrations. VAR-assisted decisions added controversy, with Arribas having a goal disallowed, while Vinícius Júnior’s goal stood amid handball protests.

Bellingham appeared to seal the victory, but García’s offside position nullified the goal. In the 99th minute, after Gaizka Garitano’s dismissal, Bellingham’s header set up Dani Carvajal for the winning goal, securing three crucial points for the 35-time LL champions and propelling them ahead of Girona in the standings.

While Real Madrid celebrated a dramatic win, Almería experienced a familiar disappointment, extending their search for a first league win this season. The result adds another chapter to Real Madrid’s storied history, showcasing their resilience and determination in the pursuit of La Liga glory.