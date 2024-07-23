Changes Loom As Rebecca Miano Missing from List of Cabinet Nominees

Is President William Ruto planning to make more changes to the newly released list of cabinet nominees?

This is likely to be the situation after National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula read a list of 10 nominees.

But on Friday, Ruto released a list of 11. On the list was former Trade CS Rebecca Miano but this time she was the Attorney General nominee.

On Tuesday, however, her name was missing from Wetangula’s communiqué.

In the communiqué, the head of state reassigned Soipan Tuya and Aden Duale to the Defence and Environment dockets, respectively.

Before her tenure at the Trade Ministry, Miano held the position of Cabinet Secretary for the East African Community, Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs), and Regional Development. In this role, she was responsible for championing Kenya’s agenda within the East African Community, promoting development through Regional Development Authorities, and implementing measures to enhance resilience in arid and semi-arid areas.

Miano made history as the first female Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Kenya Electricity Generating Company PLC (KenGen), a role she held for five years before her cabinet appointment.

With over three decades of experience in the energy sector, Miano is recognized as a leading continental business figure with a distinguished career in public service. She is celebrated not only for her leadership at KenGen but also for her contributions to gender parity. She founded the Pink Energy forum to address gender issues in the energy sector and has been appointed to prestigious roles, including serving as a Council Member of the World Bank Group’s Advisory Council on Gender and Development, a position she continues to hold.

Miano has received numerous accolades, including being recognized among the Top 100 Women CEOs in Africa, named Chairperson of the Year by Women on Boards in 2021, and receiving the Company Secretary of the Year award in the Champions of Governance Awards series in 2010.

She is a registered Certified Public Secretary of Kenya and attained fellowship status (FCS) from the Institute of Certified Public Secretaries of Kenya (ICPSK) in October 2023. Miano holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree, a Diploma in Law, and has pursued postgraduate studies in Comparative Law. In 2010, she completed the Advanced Management Program at Strathmore University and is also a member of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK).