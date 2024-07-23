Rebecca Miano Withdraws Attorney General Nomination Amid Cabinet Reshuffle

Rebecca Miano will not be joining the new cabinet after requesting President William Ruto to withdraw her nomination for Attorney General. Instead, she asked to be assigned lighter duties.

On Tuesday evening, it was reported that Miano had requested the withdrawal of her name from the list submitted for vetting by the National Assembly. This development followed public outcry over the inclusion of individuals from the disbanded Cabinet in the new nominations.

Her name was notably absent from the list of 10 nominees announced by Speaker Moses Wetangula. The President had originally nominated 11 candidates, including Miano, on July 19.

In the cabinet reshuffle, Defence Cabinet Secretary nominee Aden Duale was reassigned to the Ministry of Environment, with Soipan Tuya now set to take up the Defence role. Other nominees include Kithure Kindiki for the Ministry of Interior, Davis Chirchir for Roads and Transport, Alice Wahome for Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development, and Eric Muriithi Muuga for Water, Sanitation, and Irrigation.

Margaret Nyambura Ndung’u is proposed for the Information, Communication, and Digital Economy Ministry, while Debra Mlongo Barasa is nominated for Health, Julius Migosi Ogamba for Education, and Andrew Mwihia Karanja for Agriculture and Livestock Development.

Speaker Wetangula instructed the vetting committee to commence and expedite the review of these nominees.