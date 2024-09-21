Rebel Wilson Siblings: Meet Liberty, Ryot and Annaleise

Rebel Wilson is a prominent actress, writer, producer, and director.

Her breakthrough in Hollywood came with her role as Fat Amy in the Pitch Perfect film series, which became a cultural phenomenon.

In 2024, Wilson made her directorial debut with The Deb, a project she also co-wrote and produced.

She publicly came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community in June 2022 and welcomed her daughter Royce via surrogacy later that year.

Siblings

Wilson has three siblings, one brother and two sisters, namely Liberty, Ryot and Annaleise.

Her sister Liberty, born in 1982, is the second oldest sibling and has a daughter named Sovereign.

Liberty gained some public attention when she appeared on The Amazing Race Australia alongside their brother Ryot.

Ryot, born in 1988, is Rebel’s brother and is known for his competitive nature as a professional poker player.

He also participated in The Amazing Race Australia with Liberty, showcasing their adventurous spirit.

Career

Wilson’s career began in the early 2000s on the stages of Sydney, where she wrote and produced her own works.

She quickly became a prominent figure in Australian comedy, appearing in various television shows.

In 2008, she created and starred in the musical series Bogan Pride for SBS.

In 2010, Wilson moved to the United States, marking her Hollywood debut with a role in the cult classic Bridesmaids.

She gained international fame for her portrayal of Fat Amy in the Pitch Perfect trilogy, which became the highest-grossing musical comedy films of all time.

Other notable films include Jojo Rabbit, Isn’t It Romantic, and The Hustle.

In 2022, she starred in the Netflix hit Senior Year, which attracted over 89 million viewers within its first ten days.

Wilson also authored a memoir titled Rebel Rising, which became a bestseller.

Recently, she made her directorial debut with The Deb, a film based on her scholarship program aimed at mentoring young talent.

Her upcoming projects include the action comedy Bride Hard.

Awards and accolades

Wilson has received numerous awards and nominations throughout her career, highlighting her impact in the entertainment industry.

She has won a total of 10 awards and garnered 26 nominations across various prestigious platforms.

Among her notable accolades, she won the MTV Movie Award for Breakthrough Performance in 2013 for her role in Pitch Perfect.

She also received recognition for her performances in the same film series, winning additional MTV Movie Awards for Best Kiss and Best Musical Moment.

In 2020, Wilson won the AACTA Award for Best Subscription Television Presenter for her work on LOL: Last One Laughing Australia.

She has been nominated for the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for Jojo Rabbit and received multiple nominations from the People’s Choice Awards and Teen Choice Awards.

Most recently, she was nominated for the Audience Choice Award at the 2022 AACTA Awards for her performance in Senior Year, further solidifying her status as a leading figure in comedy and film.

Personal life

Wilson is engaged to fashion designer Ramona Agruma.

The couple announced their engagement in February 2023, with the proposal taking place at Disneyland, a moment they celebrated publicly on social media.

In November 2022, Wilson welcomed her first child, a daughter named Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson, via surrogate.

The name “Royce” was chosen because Wilson wanted an original name starting with the letter “R.”

The middle names “Lillian” and “Elizabeth” honor family members, with Elizabeth also being Wilson’s middle name, after the late Queen.

Wilson has shared that balancing her new role as a mother with her career has been challenging but rewarding.

She expressed gratitude towards her surrogate for helping her start her family and has mentioned that her daughter has already made appearances on set during filming.