Who are Rebel Wilson’s Siblings? A Look at Her Family Life

Rebel Wilson, born Melanie Elizabeth Bownds on March 2, 1980, is an Australian actress, comedian, writer, singer and producer.

She gained recognition for her roles in films like Bridesmaids and Pitch Perfect.

Rebel has a Bachelor of Laws / Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of New South Wales.

Known for her brash but likable characters with a sarcastic sense of humor, she has also been open about her weight loss journey, losing around 80 pounds through diet and workouts.

Rebel’s career began on Sydney stages before transitioning to television shows in Australia and later moving to the US.

Internationally, she is famous for her role as FAT AMY in the Pitch Perfect trilogy, and has starred in various films like Jojo Rabbit, Isn’t It Romantic and The Hustle.

Rebel has three siblings.

She is the oldest sibling, followed by her sister Liberty, born in 1982, her brother Ryot, born in 1988, and her sister Annachi, born in 1992.

Annachi’s real name is Annaleise, but she prefers the more on-theme moniker similar to “anarchy.” real name is Annaleise, but she prefers the more on-theme moniker similar to “anarchy.”

Rebel seems particularly close to her youngest sister, Annachi, often seen together at public events and even working together on occasions.

Liberty and Ryot gained some spotlight when they appeared on The Amazing Race Australia in 2011.

Liberty shared that Ryot is competitive and intelligent, while Ryot described himself as intelligent and somewhat arrogant.

Rebel’s sister Liberty has a daughter named Sovereign, continuing the family’s tradition of unique names.

Career

Rebel’s career is a multifaceted journey that began on Sydney stages and television in Australia before transitioning to feature film projects in the United States.

She is known for her breakthrough roles in films like Bridesmaids and Pitch Perfect.

Rebel holds a Bachelor of Laws / Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of New South Wales.

Her career highlights include playing the role of Fat Amy in the Pitch Perfect film series, which garnered her award nominations and wins.

Rebel has also starred in various films such as Jojo Rabbit, Isn’t It Romantic and The Hustle.

In 2022, she appeared in Senior Year and The Almond And The Seahorse.

Rebel’s career showcases her versatility as an actress, writer, producer, and comedian, making her a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.