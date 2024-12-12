Close Menu
    Rebels Torch Assad Family Mausoleum in a Symbolic Goodbye

    Women take photos of a damaged picture of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Qamishli, December 8, 2024. REUTERS/Orhan Qereman
    In a dramatic and symbolic act, rebels in Qardaha, the hometown of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, have torched the Assad family mausoleum, marking a fiery end to the regime’s 53-year reign.

    Mausoleum Looted and Destroyed

    The rebels looted the family mausoleum before setting it ablaze, leaving behind bullet casings and destruction. Even the tombs of Hafez al-Assad, the family patriarch and Syria’s longtime leader, and his wife, Anisa Makhlouf, were desecrated in the attack.

    Rebel fighter Ahmet al-Abdullah declared, “God willing, we will wipe all of Syria’s streets clean of the Assad family and their injustices. We will become a civilized country without an image of anyone, no matter their status.”

    Celebrations in Latakia

    In nearby Latakia, a city traditionally loyal to the Assad regime, residents celebrated the dynasty’s downfall. Waving flags, taking selfies, and honking car horns, they welcomed what many see as the dawn of a new era in Syria.

    The destruction of the mausoleum in Qardaha stands as a powerful symbol of the Assad family’s fall from power, marking the end of an era that spanned more than half a century.

    This decisive event signals not only the physical destruction of the Assad family’s legacy but also the psychological shift within a nation eager to rebuild and redefine its future

