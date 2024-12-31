Reflecting on 2024: President William Ruto’s New Year’s Message to Kenya

As the clock struck midnight on December 31, 2024, ushering in a new year, President William Samoei Ruto addressed the nation from the State Lodge in Kisii. His New Year’s message was both a reflection on the past year’s challenges and accomplishments and an optimistic vision for Kenya’s future.

A Year Marked by Resilience

2024 tested Kenya’s mettle. Global economic shocks, climate disasters, and lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic strained families and industries alike. Rising inflation and a devalued currency compounded the cost of living, while severe droughts followed by devastating floods ravaged agriculture. Yet, as President Ruto pointed out, these challenges were met with determination and unity.

The government undertook bold measures to stabilize the economy, reform public finances, and enhance transparency. Efforts to rebuild were not without pain, but they set a foundation for progress.

Achievements in 2024

Despite the difficulties, Kenya achieved significant milestones:

Economic Recovery : The Kenyan shilling strengthened from KSh165 to KSh129 to the dollar, and inflation fell to 2.7%, the lowest in nearly two decades. Economic growth hit 5.6%, placing Kenya among the fastest-growing economies globally.

: The Kenyan shilling strengthened from KSh165 to KSh129 to the dollar, and inflation fell to 2.7%, the lowest in nearly two decades. Economic growth hit 5.6%, placing Kenya among the fastest-growing economies globally. Universal Healthcare : The Taifa Care program made strides, with community health promoters bringing services to grassroots levels.

: The Taifa Care program made strides, with community health promoters bringing services to grassroots levels. Education Investments : Thousands of classrooms were constructed, more teachers employed, and higher education financing improved to ensure inclusivity.

: Thousands of classrooms were constructed, more teachers employed, and higher education financing improved to ensure inclusivity. Infrastructure and Jobs : Affordable housing projects added 873,000 units in development, with the first 8,000 nearing completion, creating over 200,000 jobs.

: Affordable housing projects added 873,000 units in development, with the first 8,000 nearing completion, creating over 200,000 jobs. Security Enhancements: Investments in modernizing security services helped combat crime, terrorism, and cyber threats.

A Vision for 2025

Looking ahead, President Ruto emphasized his administration’s focus on sustainable development and prosperity:

Agricultural Revitalization: Subsidized fertilizers and comprehensive livestock vaccination campaigns aim to boost food security. Affordable Housing: The president committed to handing over the first affordable housing units in 2025. Youth Empowerment: Labor mobility agreements and job creation initiatives will ensure opportunities for young Kenyans. Stronger Values: A national conversation on moral values seeks to address societal issues like crime and social media’s impact on youth.

A Call to Action

President Ruto’s address was not just a summary of government achievements but a rallying call for unity and collective responsibility. He urged families, communities, and institutions to guide the next generation with compassion and purpose, ensuring Kenya’s progress benefits all.

As the nation steps into 2025, the seeds planted in 2024 are set to grow. With optimism, resilience, and hard work, Kenya is poised to achieve the vision of becoming a more inclusive, prosperous, and secure society.

Happy New Year, Kenya!