Refugee Fatally Stabbed During Fight at Kakuma Camp

A South Sudanese refugee was stabbed and killed in a fight at the Kakuma refugee camp.

This happened during a football match between a group of Nuer youth who are refugees there.

Police said the incident happened on May 17.

The group disagreed and engaged each other in fracas with stones and twigs flying.

It was then that one Maah Kim Lat aged 22 years who is a refugee and a resident of Kakuma IV refugee camp, was stabbed in the abdomen.

Police said he was rushed to Clinic Seven Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

No arrest has been made but police said they are investigating the matter.

Police said they are making several security arrangements to ensure the safety of refugees there.

This follows a series of fatal incidents being reported at the camp.

Kakuma Refugee Camp and the Kalobeyei Integrated Settlement. Kakuma Camp is divided into four areas: Kakuma 1, 2, 3 and 4 whilst the Kalobeyei Integrated Settlement comprises of 3 villages.

Kakuma Refugee Camp is located in the North-western region of Kenya. The camp was established in 1992 following the arrival of the “Lost Boys of Sudan”. During that year, large groups of Ethiopian refugees fled their country following the fall of the Ethiopian government. Somalia had also experienced high insecurity and civil strife causing people to flee.