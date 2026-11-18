Thandie Malaika Wanjiku Gitao, the 18-year-old daughter of former actress Regina Re, has been charged with the murder of her 86-year-old grandmother, Dorita Lasinder Macharia.

Thandie appeared before High Court Judge Diana Kavedza at the Kibera Law Courts on Wednesday, November 18, where she denied the murder charge.

Her plea was taken after her defence lawyer persuaded the court that she was presumed mentally fit to stand trial. However, the court ordered a mental assessment report to be presented during her next appearance on December 3, 2026.

The prosecution opposed her release on bail, citing the seriousness of the offence, the possibility of witness interference and security concerns.

She will remain in custody at Gigiri Police Station pending her next court appearance.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) had recommended murder charges against Thandie following investigations into the October 30, 2026 killing at her grandmother’s residence in Loresho Ridge Estate, Nairobi.

During a case mention on Tuesday, November 17, prosecutors informed the Kibera Magistrate’s Court that investigations had been completed and a decision made to charge Thandie with murder.

The prosecution also recommended that Regina Re and her brother, Alton Jimmy Macharia, face charges of being accessories to murder.

Magistrate Barbara Akinyi subsequently directed that the suspects be presented before the Kibera High Court on November 18 for plea-taking.

In a separate development, Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga on November 12 ordered the release of Immanuel Munyeki, Thandie’s boyfriend, who was among four suspects arrested in connection with the murder.

Ingonga said investigations had established insufficient evidence linking Munyeki to the killing, leading to the decision to release him.

A postmortem examination conducted on November 3 at Lee Funeral Home established that Macharia died from severe blood loss caused by multiple stab wounds to the neck.

The examination was conducted by government pathologist Dr Bernard Midia alongside other medical practitioners.

Thandie is expected to return to court on December 3, 2026, when the mental assessment report is due to be presented and further directions issued in the case.