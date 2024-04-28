Release Learners Early – Murkomen Advises Parents As Schools Reopen Amid Heavy Rains

Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen has urged road users to be vigilant as schools commence the second term.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Murkomen emphasized the importance of parents selecting safe routes for their children’s trips to school.

Additionally, he urged parents to ensure early departures for their children, underscoring their crucial role in guaranteeing their safety during travel.

“They should choose safe routes and coordinate with school administrators to set up safe pick-up and drop-off points,” he said.

Acknowledging the challenges posed by heavy rains coinciding with the new term, the CS highlighted the increased risk of hazardous road conditions, including flooding and damaged infrastructure.

He advised drivers to exercise caution by maintaining a safe distance, reducing speed, and practicing patience, especially in areas prone to heavy rain or flooding, to mitigate potential risks.

“Road users should not underestimate the dangers of rain and flooding, as even shallow pools can hide deep potholes or deep currents,” he added.

Murkomen emphasized that reckless behavior on the roads will not be condoned.

He stated that both the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and the Police will ramp up enforcement of traffic regulations during this period.

He urged road users to assume personal responsibility by refraining from risky actions such as speeding or overloading vehicles.

The minister has urged the public to report instances of reckless driving so that appropriate action can be taken against those who violate traffic laws.

“Drivers who endanger the lives of other road users by ignoring traffic regulations or crossing dangerous waters will be held accountable for their actions,” he said.

Schools are set to reopen for second term on Monday.