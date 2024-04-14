Relief as Fuel Prices Drop in Latest Review

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has released the fuel prices for the next 30 days.

The authority on Sunday announced a decrease in prices for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene.

Prices for the three commodities decreased by Sh5.31 per litre, Sh10.00 per litre and Sh18.68 per litre, respectively.

“The prices are inclusive of the 16% Value Added Tax (VAT) in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2023, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2020 and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation as per Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020,” said EPRA.

Nairobi residents will starting April 15 pay Sh193.84 for petrol, Shh180.38 for diesel and Sh170.06 for kerosene.

In Mombasa, super petrol will retail at Sh190.66, Diesel at Sh177.21 and Kerosene at Sh166.99.

In Nakuru, super petrol will sell at Sh192.90, Diesel at Sh179.82 and Kerosene at Sh169.56.

Earlier, President William Ruto told Kenyans that fuel prices would drop by Sh10.

Speaking at ACK St Peter’s Cathedral in Nyeri, Ruto said a decrease in fuel prices would help push the country forward.

“Today the price of Unga which was Sh200 is almost hitting Sh100, the shilling has strengthened against the dollar,” he said.

“Fuel prices were up but today it is going down with Sh10. All this is because we are making the right decisions and not popular decisions.”