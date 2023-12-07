Relief for Controller of Budget Nyakang’o As Court Suspends Her Prosecution

A High Court has issued orders suspending the prosecution of Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o.

Justice Chacha Mwita issued the orders on Thursday following a petition filed by West Mugirango MP Stephen Mogaka.

The orders will remain in force until May 21, 2024.

Nyakang’o was arrested in Mombasa on Tuesday and was accused of conspiracy to defraud contrary to Section 317 of the Penal Code, operating a Sacco without a License Contrary to Section 24 as read with Section 66 of the Sacco Societies Act, 2008, forgery and uttering a false document c/s 353 of the Penal Code.

The complaint was filed against her and 10 others back in 2016.

On Wednesday, Nyakang’o revealed that she was arrested on Monday evening in Nairobi and was driven to Mombasa by individuals who identified themselves as police.

According to her, it all started sometimes in October this year when she was summoned to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters and asked to clear some issues over an ongoing investigation.

The officer who called her told her a file had been dispatched from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions recommending her prosecution but her statement was missing.

She went to the DCI and recorded her statement as requested.

One Claudia Mueni Mutungi had complained against Nyakang’o and 10 others in 2016 over the issue that happened at a Sacco that they served.

The ODPP said the probe file was first submitted for perusal and advice on July 6, 2022 and upon perusal they identified some areas that needed to be covered.

On September 2, 2022, the ODPP directed that the said areas be covered before the file was re-submitted on November 14, 2022 and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions vide letter dated December, 1 2022 directed that there was sufficient evidence to charge the suspects.

The file was again re-submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions on October 31, 2023 for further directions and upon perusal of the new evidence when a decision was made to charge them.

Come Tuesday December 5, the drama started in Karen, Nairobi, she said.

She said her tribulations originated from a Sacco membership she abandoned as soon as she was appointed as CoB.

She said she has been on leave since the start of the month.