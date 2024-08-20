Relief for Wanjigi As Court Stops Prosecution In Firearms Case

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi won after the High Court issued an order restraining police from instituting any criminal charges or prosecuting him with respect to any firearms he owns.

Justice Bahati Mwamuye said if any charges or criminal proceedings arising from or related to the firearms certificate no 9522 have been instituted, the same stands as suspended stayed pending hearing and determination of an application filed by Wanjigi Tuesday.

He issued an order stopping the Firearms License Board from revoking Wanjigi’s firearm certificate no 9522.

The Judge said the Board, DPP and DCI who are named as respondents in the case should not interfere with any forearms or accessories registered or owned by Wanjigi.

He directed Wanjigi to serve the respondents with his application and the matter be mentioned on September 19 for further directions.

Wanjigi told the judge that the board made a unilateral decision to revoke his firearm certificate 9522 verbally when he went to the DCI to complain on the unlawful entry made by their officers at his home.

He argued that the certificate was issued to him by the board in 2014 after he had met all requirements of the law.

“Pending the hearing and determination of the Application dated 19/08/2024, a conservatory order be and is hereby issued restraining the Respondents, jointly and/or severally, from limiting, suspending, or revoking Firearms Certificate No. 9522 held by the Applicant or confiscating, retaining, or interfering with any firearms or accessories registered or owned by the Petitioner/Applicant pursuant to Firearms Certificate No. 9522,” read the ruling.

Wanjigi was arrested Monday by the DCI on after presenting himself for grilling over his alleged funding of the anti-government protests.

The orders of Mwamuye come even as Wanjigi was released on a personal bond of Sh10 million bond by a Magistrates court in relation to the firearms certificate saga.

His legal team were opposed to him taking plea on grounds that the High Court had initially issued orders stopping his arrest. They sought to have the plea deferred as they pursue alleged violation of his rights at the High Court.