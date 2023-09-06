Remarkable Drop in Amazon Deforestation Rate Signals Positive Environmental Shift

New satellite data from Brazil’s space research agency, Inpe, reveals a significant decline in deforestation in the Amazon rainforest, with a remarkable 66.1% reduction in August 2023 compared to the same month last year.

This encouraging news follows a similar drop reported in July, indicating a positive trend in combating deforestation, even during a historically high-risk period for such activities.

The Amazon rainforest plays a pivotal role in the global battle against climate change, making this reduction particularly significant. According to Inpe data, the area cleared in August 2023 amounted to 563 sq km (217 sq miles), down from 1,661 sq km in August of the previous year.

Brazil’s Environment Minister, Marina Silva, attributes this success to the new government led by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, which assumed office in January this year. Silva emphasized that these results showcase the determination of the Lula administration to break the cycle of environmental neglect and regression witnessed under the previous government.

During the tenure of Lula’s predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, deforestation had surged, driven by policies that promoted mining in indigenous lands and reduced resources allocated to environmental protection agencies.

President Lula’s government has set an ambitious target of achieving zero deforestation by 2030. In line with this commitment, President Lula recently announced the recognition of two new protected indigenous lands in the states of Acre and Amazonas in Brazil’s north-west.

Nearly 60% of the Amazon rainforest is located within Brazil’s borders, making the nation a crucial custodian of this vital ecosystem.

In a concerted effort to address deforestation and its impacts, President Lula convened a summit in the city of Belém, where leaders from the eight countries sharing the Amazon basin gathered. Although an alliance to combat deforestation was established, negotiations for a collective conservation goal remained elusive.

These recent developments signal a promising shift in Brazil’s approach to environmental protection, offering hope for the preservation of the Amazon rainforest and its vital role in mitigating climate change.

