Remmy Mulati Appointed PSC Acting CEO After Retirement of Rotich

Long-serving Public Service Commission (PSC) Secretary/Chief Executive Officer Dr. Simon Rotich has retired.

Commission chairman Anthony Muchiri made the announcement in an internal memo dated April 3, 2024.

“This is to inform you that following the expiry of the Contract for Dr. Simon Rotich, the Commission has declared a vacancy and advertised for the position of Commission Secretary/Chief Executive Officer,” he said.

He said pending the recruitment of a Secretary/Chief Executive Officer, Remmy Mulati, the current Deputy Commission Secretary (Corporate Services) has been appointed to act in the position of Secretary/ CEO with effective from 3rd April, 2024.

“In this position, he will also be the Accounting Officer, Authorized Officer and the Head of the Commission Secretariat consistent with Section 15(6) of the Public Service Commission Act.”

Rotich left the service after attaining his mandatory retirement age.

Rotich was a career administrator with over 30 years progressive experience, having worked in various capacities in the public service.

He was appointed Commission Secretary/CEO on August 1, 2019.

Rotich joined the civil service in 1991 as an Assistant Secretary Cadet in the Office of the President, rising steadily through the ranks as District Officer, District Commissioner, Undersecretary, Deputy Secretary, Senior Deputy Secretary, Director of Administration, Deputy Commission Secretary and finally to his current position as Commission Secretary/CEO.

He also served as Chief Executive Officer of the Commission on Implementation of the Constitution.

Rotich has been a member of various selection panels constituted by the government to recruit chairpersons and members of Constitutional and Statutory Commissions and Agencies including National Cohesion Integration Commission, Technical Vocational Education Training Authority and Commission on Administrative Justice.

Rotich holds a Master of Public Administration degree from Moi University, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from the University of Nairobi and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Kenyatta University.