Renée Zellweger Siblings: Meet Drew Zellweger Who is a Marketing Executive

Renée Zellweger is an American actress known for her versatility in playing a wide range of roles.

She studied English literature at the University of Texas at Austin and initially aspired to a career in journalism.

However, Zellweger discovered her passion for acting while working on stage productions during her college years.

She gained recognition with her roles in films such as Jerry Maguire, Nurse Betty, Bridget Jones’s Diary and Chicago.

Her performances earned her numerous accolades, including two Academy Awards, two British Academy Film Awards, and four Golden Globe Awards.

In addition to her film work, Zellweger has also appeared in television, including the Netflix series What/If (2019) and the true-crime miniseries The Thing About Pam (2022).

Her portrayal of Judy Garland in the biopic Judy (2019) earned her a second Academy Award for Best Actress.

Siblings

Zellweger has a younger brother named Drew Zellweger, who is a marketing executive.

The siblings were raised by their parents, Emil Erich Zellweger, a Swiss-born engineer, and Kjellfrid Irene, a Norwegian-born nurse, in Katy, Texas.

Growing up, Renée and Drew were close, and their parents encouraged their interest in the arts.

Drew has been involved in various business ventures, including marketing and advertising, while Renée pursued a career in acting.

Despite their different paths, the siblings have maintained a close relationship over the years.

Career

Zellweger’s career spans over three decades, with notable roles in films like Jerry Maguire (1996), Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001), Chicago (2002) and Cold Mountain (2003).

She has won numerous awards, including two Academy Awards, two British Academy Film Awards, and four Golden Globe Awards.

Zellweger began her acting career in the early 1990s, appearing in small roles in films and television shows.

Her breakout role came in 1996 when she starred alongside Tom Cruise in the romantic comedy Jerry Maguire.

Zellweger received widespread critical acclaim for her performances in films like Nurse Betty (2000), Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001), and Chicago (2002).

Her portrayal of Bridget Jones in the Bridget Jones film series earned her a Golden Globe Award and an Academy Award nomination.

In 2003, she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Cold Mountain.

Zellweger is known for her ability to transform physically and emotionally for her roles, often playing vulnerable and complex characters.

She has demonstrated her versatility by taking on a wide range of roles, from romantic comedies to dramas and biopics.

In 2019, Zellweger received critical acclaim for her portrayal of Judy Garland in the biopic Judy, for which she won her second Academy Award for Best Actress.

She has also appeared in television projects, such as the Netflix series What/If (2019) and the true-crime miniseries The Thing About Pam (2022).

Awards and accolades

Zellweger has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her career.

She has won two Academy Awards, including Best Actress in a Leading Role for Judy and Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Cold Mountain.

Zellweger has also received four Golden Globe Awards, including Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for Judy, Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Bridget Jones’s Diary, Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for Chicago and Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Bridget Jones’s Diary.

In addition to these major awards, Zellweger has also received recognition from the British Academy Film Awards, winning Best Actress for Judy and Best Actress for Cold Mountain.

These awards demonstrate Zellweger’s versatility and range as an actress, as well as her ability to transform into her characters and receive critical acclaim for her performances.

Personal life

Zellweger has been in several relationships throughout her career.

Her most notable marriage was to country singer Kenny Chesney in May 2005.

However, the marriage was short-lived and ended with an annulment just four months later.

Zellweger is currently in a relationship with British television presenter Ant Anstead.

They met on the set of Anstead’s Discovery+ show, Celebrity IOU Joyride, in 2021 and have been together since then.