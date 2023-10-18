Renowned Kikuyu Gospel Artist, Muhiko Nebster, Passes Away

Muhiko Nebster, a well-known Kikuyu gospel artist, has passed away.

The artist’s family shared the news of his demise with a local newspaper, revealing that he had been battling illness for an extended period and ultimately succumbed on October 18, 2023.

Muhiko Nebster was born in Kangemi, Murang’a County, and at the age of six, his family relocated to Bnana in Kiambu County.

He dedicated over two decades of his life to the music industry, using his talent to shed light on various issues affecting the people, including concerns related to governance in the country.

Throughout his illustrious career, Nebster produced several notable songs that resonated with his audience.

Some of his well-received tracks included ‘Mwari wa Milionea,’ ‘Tuhe Mbia Baba,’ and ‘Tinii Wonire.’ His music was celebrated for its powerful messages and its ability to connect with people on important topics.

Fans of the late artist have taken to various online platforms to express their condolences to his family.

They fondly remember Muhiko Nebster as a remarkable musician who effectively used his talent to make a positive impact, and his contributions to the world of Kikuyu gospel music will be cherished.

