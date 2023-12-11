fbpx
    Renowned Sports Journalist Peter Kimeu Dies After 33 Years With KBC

    The Kenyan broadcasting industry is mourning the loss of veteran sports journalist Peter Kimeu, who passed away on Sunday.

    Kimeu dedicated 33 years of his illustrious career to the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC).

    Peter Kimeu, known for his significant contributions to sports journalism, hosted several prominent shows during his tenure at KBC, including “Ulimengu wa Michezo” and “Ukumbi wa Spoti.”

    His influence extended beyond the screen, as he played a pivotal role in mentoring numerous journalists, particularly in the realm of sports reporting.

    Having joined KBC in 1989, Kimeu became a familiar and respected figure in the broadcasting landscape. His commitment to delivering sports news and analysis earned him admiration from colleagues and viewers alike.

    In 2022, after an impressive career spanning over three decades, Peter Kimeu retired from KBC.

    His departure marked the end of an era, leaving behind a legacy of journalistic excellence and a wealth of knowledge in sports broadcasting.

    The news of Kimeu’s passing has sparked an outpouring of condolences from the media fraternity and fans. Colleagues, friends, and fellow journalists have taken to online platforms to express their sorrow and share memories of the veteran sports journalist.

    Bonnie Musambi, who once hosted a show with Kimeu, expressed his shock and grief on social media.

    “I was privileged to host renowned sports journalist and my mentor, Peter Kimeu, during my days at KBC. Together with my then co-host Cynthia Anyango, we really adored the maestro. I am so shocked to learn that Kimeu is no more! Only God knows how hit I am. Fare thee well, UST!” Musambi stated.

     

