Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee Dies After Battle with Cancer

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, has died at the age of 74 after a battle with cancer, her family announced on Friday.

“Today, with incredible grief for our loss yet deep gratitude for the life she shared with us, we announce the passing of United States Representative Sheila Jackson Lee of the 18th Congressional District of Texas,” her family said in a statement.

“A local, national, and international humanitarian, she was acknowledged worldwide for her courageous fights for racial justice, criminal justice, and human rights, with a special emphasis on women and children,” the statement said.

Jackson Lee announced in June that she had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and was undergoing treatment.

The longtime congresswoman served in the House since 1995 and leaves a legacy of pushing for legislation related to civil rights.

Jackson Lee was the lead sponsor of the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, and she pushed for the Sentencing Reform Act of 2015, as well as the George Floyd Law Enforcement Trust and Integrity Act.

This is America’s holiday. And America’s holiday is not just for Black people,” Jackson Lee said of Juneteenth in a 2023 MSNBC interview. “It is about freedom, and it is about democracy.” The Texas Democrat introduced legislation for the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which President Joe Biden signed in 2022.

Jackson Lee was born in Queens, New York. A graduate of Yale University and the University of Virginia Law School, she worked as a lawyer in private practice and as a staff counsel for the House Select Committee on Assassinations.

She went on to serve in Houston’s government as a member of the City Council and municipal judge before being elected to Congress, where she sat on the Judiciary, Homeland Security and Budget committees.

Jackson Lee ran for Houston mayor in 2023 but ultimately lost in a runoff to state Sen. John Whitmire. She was later reelected to her House seat.

Congressional colleagues and political figures from both sides of the aisle remembered Jackson Lee and her commitment to her constituents.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, said in a post that Jackson Lee was “a proud Texan and a tireless advocate for the people of Houston.”

“Her legacy of public service and dedication to Texas will live on,” he said.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said he was “deeply saddened” by the death of his friend and colleague. “I will always cherish our friendship & the laughs we shared throughout the years,” Cruz said.

“No one worked harder for her community and if Houston needed something, she got it done,” Sen. Colin Allred, D-Texas, said.

Former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, whom she ran to succeed last year, wrote that Jackson Lee’s work on the ground as well as “her uncanny ability to be everywhere, working every day for those who needed a champion, made her truly exceptional.”

Jackson Lee’s family said that funeral arrangements for the congresswoman are pending.

“She will be dearly missed, but her legacy will continue to inspire all who believe in freedom, justice, and democracy,” her family’s statement concluded. “God bless you Congresswoman and God bless the United States of America.”

She is survived by her husband, two children and two grandchildren.

By NBC News