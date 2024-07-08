Drama as Repenting Man Leaves Pistol on Church Pulpit, Escapes in Mukuru Slum

Police are investigating an incident in which church elders claim a man who wanted to repent placed a gun at their pulpit and escaped.

The incident happened on Sunday July 7 afternoon at the Instant Miracle Centre within Mukuru Kwa Njenga slums, Nairobi.

Three church leaders reported they were conducting service at the facility and it was time for repentance.

They said the lead pastor called for the congregants to stand up and repent.

It was then that one of those who stood up and walked to the pulpit drew a gun from his groin area and placed it on a table.

The man then fled the scene as the others who had also stood up to repent scampered for safety unsure what was happening.

Police were called to the scene and confirmed the weapon was real.

According to police, the pistol was a Colt Double Action 45 pistol. It did not have a magazine at the time of the recovery.

Police said they are now looking for the man behind the surrender of the weapon.

They also want to establish if the weapon has been used anywhere to commit a crime.

The team said they also want to establish where the man got the weapon.

The weapon was taken for ballistic tests as the hunt for the gunman went on.

Police said the weapon can cause much harm.

Many such weapons are used in committing crimes in the city and other parts of the country.