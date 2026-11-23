Democrat Chuck Hubbard will unseat longtime GOP Rep. Virginia Foxx in North Carolina after Foxx conceded the race Sunday, extending Democrats’ largest House majority since the early 1990s.

“After a hard-fought and thorough election process, the voters of the Fifth Congressional District exercised their Constitutional rights and made their voices heard,” Foxx said in a statement. “While I am saddened that I did not emerge victorious in this election, I continue to have great faith in our nation, our state and the people of North Carolina.”

Foxx requested a machine recount of the race after initial results showed her just 331 votes behind. That recount wrapped up Saturday.

Hubbard’s win means Democrats will control at least 259 House seats. They lead in the last uncalled race, in Minnesota, where a recount is scheduled to start November 30. Republicans will control 173 seats. Runoff elections in Louisiana on December 12 will determine the last two seats.

First elected to the House in 2004, Foxx now serves as the chair of the chamber’s powerful rules committee, which has significant power over when bills reach the House floor — if at all — and how they can be amended.

She called Hubbard, a former journalist, earlier on Sunday to concede, according according to Foxx and a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spokesperson.

“I recently called to congratulate Chuck Hubbard on his victory in this election, and I sent him my best wishes as he represents this wonderful district in the 120th Congress,” Foxx said.

By CNN