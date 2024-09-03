Research Reveals Changing Patterns In Cattle Rustling And Banditry

A recent study by the National Crime Research Centre has revealed a concerning rise in cattle rustling and banditry over the past two years.

The report highlights changing patterns in these activities, particularly in pastoral regions, where inter-community livestock rustling and banditry have become more prevalent compared to intra-community and cross-border types.

“The present-day livestock rustling and banditry menace was found to be unique and/or different from the traditional form of cattle raiding in at least 18 aspects,” the report reads.

Notable differences include a decreased value for human life, with a higher number of injuries and deaths reported during incidents.

There has also been an increase in violence similar to terrorism against unarmed and vulnerable victims, including women and children.

Additionally, the use of modern weapons has become more common, transforming rustling from a cultural practice into a predominantly economic and commercial enterprise driven by supply and demand for stolen livestock and their products.

The frequency of incidents and the number of animals stolen have also increased.

Several factors contribute to the rise in cattle rustling and banditry, including the commercialization of these activities, the spread of illegal small arms, and high levels of illiteracy among youth in pastoral areas.

Economic hardships, poverty, government failure to provide adequate security, youth unemployment, and cultural practices also play a role.

Historical ethnic tensions, competition for scarce resources, poorly regulated markets for livestock products, cycles of revenge, the need to restock after droughts, and political motivations further exacerbate the problem.

The study found that a significant portion of the population in the affected areas has been victimized by livestock rustling and banditry.

Most incidents are carried out by groups rather than individuals, as reported by over 83% of respondents across all 13 counties studied.

The impact on communities is severe, leading to loss of life, property destruction, poverty, hunger, violence, psychological trauma, forced migrations, disrupted education, and increased ethnic tensions.

To address these issues, the study recommends the implementation of climate-smart livestock development programs to improve livestock health and survival in pastoral areas.

It also urges the government to focus on the development of these regions and to promote education among children and youth to reduce ignorance and vulnerability.