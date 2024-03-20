Retired Prisons Officer Arrested Over Lynching of Former Colleagues at His Kilgoris Home 

A retired prison officer from Transmara, Narok County who allegedly set up his two colleagues to be killed was Tuesday arrested in the Maasai Mara National Park.

Police said he has been hiding in the park with wild animals.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) found Pius Lemiso Ndiwa, alias Shonimeu, at 11 pm on Tuesday after he evaded the police dragnet for days.

Ndiwa was taken for interrogation in Kilgoris.

Last week, two prison officers were killed in Olemismis village after they were invited to solve a debt they had with the suspect.

The deceased identified as Inspector Patrick Mukunyi Kuya and Senior Sergent Daniel Nairimo left Nairobi on Wednesday in pursuit of what officers in the prisons department say was to settle the matter with Ndiwa who defaulted on a loan and left the city to reside in the countryside.

The incident happened Thursday, March 14 morning in Tepesonik village in Transmara West, police said.

Five members of the family of the man were later arrested over the murder of the two officers, police said.

Upon reaching Ndiwa’s homestead in Mentinkuar, the duo faced hostility from the suspect’s family who screamed.

Ndiwa had apparently told his family that the two strangers in their homestead were thugs.

This prompted them to scream attracting the locals who joined and pounced on the two prison wardens who were in civilian attire with arrows and machetes.

According to police, the villagers responded while armed with crude weapons including bows and arrows and fatally injured the two.

Police who responded to the scene said the body of Nairimu had three arrows lodged in his knee, at the back and on the right side of the chest while Kuya sustained several cuts on the head and the whole body.

A search was conducted at the homestead recovered a bow and seven arrows, a blood-stained panga and a broken blood-stained walking stick.

“We arrived at the scene and we found two bodies badly mutilated, one had three arrows lodged on his back and the other had deep cuts on his back,” Kilgoris OCPD Jamleck Ngaruiya said then.

Police said they learnt one of the deceased officers lent an unknown amount of money to the retired officer.