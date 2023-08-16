Return the Money – Ruto Tells Uasin Gishu Leaders Behind Scholarship Saga

President William Ruto on Wednesday told those who stole millions from parents in the Finland and Canada scholarship saga to return the money.

The head of state said the saga which has making headlines for weeks was embarrassing. He noted that such incidences will no longer happen under his watch.

Ruto who spoke in Eldoret town said it was an embarrassment for anyone to steal money meant for the education of the youth.

He said those involved should carry their own cross.

Read: Police Ask Mandago to Surrender After Court Issued Warrant of Arrest

This comes after a Nakuru court issued a warrant of arrest against Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago and three others over claims of abuse of office and stealing.

The others are; Joseph Kipkemoi Maritim, Meshak Rono and Joshua Kipkemoi Lelei.

They are set to face charges of conspiracy to commit felony, stealing and abuse of office.

They are also accused of forgery. They are accused of conspiring to steal Sh1 billion from an account domiciled at the Kenya Commercial Bank in Eldoret registered under the Uasin Gishu Education Trust Fund meant for overseas university fees for students under Uasin Gishu County Overseas Education Programme.

Read Also: Warrants of Arrest Issued Against Mandago, Three others

Police have also called on Mandago to surrender at the nearest police station.

They also claimed that the legislator went into hiding on Tuesday.

“The National Police Service is in the process of executing a Warrant of Arrest against Uasin Gishu Senator Hon. Jackson Mandago, who has gone underground since yesterday, and calls upon the Senator to present himself at the nearest police station,” said NPS in a statement. “NPS further appeals to any member of public with information about Senator Mandago’s whereabout to report to the nearest police station or report via our toll free numbers 999, 112, 911 and the fichua Kwa DCI 0800722203.” Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...