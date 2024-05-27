Revealed: Fatal Shooting of Nairobi Embassy Electrician was Prompted by Fight Over Woman

Fresh details have emerged what prompted the fatal shooting of an electrician at the US embassy in Nairobi outside a club in Kiambu Town.

Until his death, Anthony Njomo Kiunu worked as an electrician at the US Embassy in Nairobi, police said.

Police said he was a bystander when he was shot outside Quickin Lounge in Kiambu town on Saturday night.

Investigation show the shooting began with a dispute between groups accusing each other of seducing their women.

This is according to court papers, which detail the tragic Saturday night incident in which Kiuno, 35 died.

The court papers name Nason Kiteme and Joseph Njenga as the first and second respondents.

The two are a driver and handler of Comfort Homes Kenya director Hezekiel Kariuki.

They are said to have been part of two groups enjoying a night out and holding a party for the firm on Saturday when a disagreement over women escalated.

The men who pulled the trigger is yet to be arrested. He is a bodyguard to Kariuki.

“The first respondent was at Quick-in Lounge promoting the music of one musician John Njagi with others when a misunderstanding between the second respondent and his party arose,” a DCI officer investigating the murder told the Kiambu law courts.

“A fight between the two parties started, where the group of the first respondent and the second respondent disagreed about each group accusing the other on seducing their women.”

One of the groups is said to have been under the protection of armed security during the scuffle that spilled outside the nightclub.

“The fight went outside the Quick-in lounge where one group which had armed bouncer shot a reveler who was standing near the fighting zone,” the DCI officer added.

According to investigations, the shooting victim was not involved in the commotion.

The two suspects will be remanded for ten days while detectives investigate the murder.

Detectives are still on the hunt for the actual shooter who is still at large.

Quick-in Lounge, where the incident is said to have occurred, said in a statement to the media on Sunday that CCTV footage from the incident had been turned over to police who were investigating the incident.

The lounge management said guns within its premises are forbidden, and that the incident happened right outside the premises, and was captured by CCTV cameras facing the road.

But witnesses said the shooter was in the club earlier on.

Police are investigating the shooting.