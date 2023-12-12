Revealed: New Infantry As Ruto Presides Over Trooping of Colours

President William Ruto on Tuesday presided over the second trooping of the colour ceremony for the new 25 Mechanised Infantry Battalion (25MIB).

The event took place at Uhuru Gardens where Jamhuri Day colorful event was held.

25 MIB is part of Kenya Army’s 8th Mechanised Infantry Brigade.

It was the second such event for him since he became the Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces.

Officials said this is a significant transition for the Eight Infantry Brigade as the 25 MIB will now be enhanced with more support including mechanized capabilities like the use of Armoured Infantry fighting vehicles.

The 25 MIB is a new team and is one of the units of the Eight Mechanised Infantry Battalion.

The 25 MIB is an Infantry Unit of 8 Mechanized Infantry Brigade located in Baragoi, Samburu County.

The Unit was formed on July 19 2017 alongside 23 MIB and 27 MIB (Mechanized Infantry Battalion).

The Battalion did not have any posted personnel until July 2018 when the focus was on establishment and consolidation of personnel posted, in order to operationalize the Battalion.

Officials say consolidation was done at KDF Range in Laikipia and the Unit was operationalized on September 29 2019 and has continued to consolidate up her forces, bond, train and prepare for operations and other routine tasks.

According to officials, the unit has actively participated in various military events/duties including the September 2019 where the unit conducted Field Training Exercise (FTX) at Larisoro that culminated to Life Firing Training Test (LFTT) which led to the operationalization of the Unit.

In January 2020, the Unit deployed four Sub-Units for Close Operations duties while in March 2021 – February 2022, the Unit Tactical Headquarters (TAC HQs) and Sub-Units were deployed in Central Sub-Sector in Somalia for AMISOM duties.

In January 2023, the Unit Tactical Headquarters (TAC HQs) and it is Sub-Units were deployed at Boni Forest for Operation Amani Boni (OAB) duties.

“The Unit remains ever mission-ready in defence of our nation territorial integrity and aid to civil authority,” said a write up on the unit.

Prior to 25 MIB and 23 MIB, other units existed as Kenya Rifles, from 1KR to the last unit, 21 KR.

The Kenya Rifles units include 1KR, 3KR, 5KR, 7KR, 9KR, 11KR previously based in Lanet but that was disbanded in 1964, 15 KR, 17KR, 19KR and 21 KR. Current MIBs are 23 MIB, 25 MIB and 27 MIB.

Ruto handed over the 25 MIB its regimental colours that symbolise the highest mark of honour for any unit and whose loss would amount to the disbandment of the unit.

They are therefore well guarded.

Unlike his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta who donned military uniforms in such occasions, Ruto did not.

The practice of “Trooping the Colours” originated from 17th century England whereby the Queen’s Colour, a symbol of sovereignty, would be showcased in an elaborate ceremony.

After independence, the presidential and regimental colours replaced those of the Queen.

The colours symbolise the spirit of the regiment for they bear the battle honours and badges granted to it in commemoration of gallant deeds performed by its troops.

2021 was a moment of pride for the 19th Battalion, the Kenya Rifles (19 KR), as the unit received the Presidential and Regimental Colour during the 2021 Jamhuri Day celebrations held on Sunday, 12 December 2021 at the Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi County.

The Colours were presented by Uhuru while donning the ceremonial Kenya Army red tunic dress.

The ceremony began with president inspecting a Guard of Honour mounted by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) services of the Kenya Army, the Kenya Air Force (KAF) and the Kenya Navy escorted by the KDF Band.

Ruto was was accompanied by the Chief of Defence Forces Gen Francis Ogolla.

The Colours embody the spirit of the Regiment and the exemplary service performed by a specific regiment.

The Presidential Colour is trooped when a Unit or Base performs a national ceremony in which Commander-in-Chief or Head State of a foreign Country is honoured with a military parade known as Guard of Honour.

The Regimental Colour is presented to a Unit or Base at the same time with the Presidential Colour and it is displayed whenever the Unit or the Base performs a ceremony for General Officers who are accorded Half Guard Parades whenever they pay a courtesy visit.