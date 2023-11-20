Revealed: Thugs who killed a cop and grabbed two guns in Siaya wore Arafat shawl

New details have emerged on the suspected thugs who ambushed and killed a police officer before robbing him of his and his colleague’s guns in Alego Usonga, Siaya County.

The gang grabbed the two weapons- an AK47 with 30 bullets and an MP5 with 30 bullets and escaped on foot, police said.

One of the attackers wore an Arafat shawl while the other had a face mask on him.

Their stabbed constable Edwin Erocho in the neck, face and chest killing him while his female colleague managed to escape into a bush but after being robbed of her rifle.

The incident happened on Monday November 20 morning as Erocho who died and his colleague were escorting examination papers, police said.

The colleague of the deceased was injured and is admitted in hospital in stable condition, police said.

They were escorting the papers to Mahero secondary school when they were attacked from behind.

The survivor was rushed to Rwamba hospital and later moved to Siaya referral hospital.

The victim died on the spot following injuries in the chest, neck and face.

Police were mobilized to pursue the attackers who escaped on a motorcycle than was near there.

Two knives and a black dust coat were recovered at the scene of the murder, police said.

Police say they are yet to know the motive and those behind the incident.

The matter is under probe.