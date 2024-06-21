Rex Kanyike Fatally Shot As Cops Dispersed Anti Finance Bill Protesters in Nairobi

One person was Thursday June 20 evening shot and killed during the anti-Finance Bill protest in Nairobi.

Rex Kanyike Masai, 29 was shot and killed as he and others protested the controversial bill.

Police said they are investigating the fatal shooting that happened along Moi Avenue at about 7 pm.

Witnesses said a plain clothes police officer was behind the shooting.

An aerial video captured the moment the officer shot at the victim.

A group of protesters had earlier been pushed by police from parts of Kenyatta Avenue, City Hall Way and other places they had gathered to air their opposition to the Bill when they gathered outside Moi Avenue.

They started to dance to music that came from a club at the site.

Witnesses said it was then that a police officer in a cap and plain clothes emerged and started to shoot at the group while dispersing them.

Rex was hit in the leg and fell on the road crying for help. The crowd was generally peaceful.

Other protesters stepped in for help and rushed him to Bliss Hospital Moi Avenue where he was pronounced dead while being attended to.

Officials at the hospital said a patient was brought into the facility by members of the public while unconscious with an injury on the thigh of his left leg but succumbed to the same while undergoing treatment.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

His parents were called to the mortuary and were joined by other protesters later in the night.

Police had earlier engaged the groups in a cat and mouse game as they kept Parliament Square safe for the legislators to debate on the Bill.

A group managed to access and stone six cars at the Parliament parking before they were dispersed.

One police officer was admitted in hospital with a hip injury after he fell as he escaped from the crowd.

Similar protests took place in several urban areas in the country.

Police said they were peaceful. Protesters have promised to be back on Tuesday for more protests.

Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome said protesters will not be permitted to access critical government infrastructure or disrupt ongoing parliamentary proceedings as the occupy parliament protests intensify.

He said Thursday while protesters’ right to assemble would be respected, they would not be permitted to violate critical infrastructure.

Protesters who rallied under the ‘Occupy Parliament’ call to oppose the proposed, punitive Finance Bill 2024 engaged police in running battles for the majority of Thursday.

The protests take place amid calls for restraint from police, who have been asked to protect the protesters.