Rhea Perlman’s Net Worth

Rhea Perlman is an American actress with a net worth of $60 million. She is best known for her role as Carla Tortelli, the head waitress on the hit NBC sitcom “Cheers.” The show, which ran for eleven seasons, earned Perlman numerous accolades, including ten Emmy and six Golden Globe Award nominations. In addition to her television success, Perlman has starred in several films, including “Sunset Park,” “Matilda,” “10 Items or Less,” “The Sessions,” and “I’ll See You in My Dreams.”

Early Life

Rhea Jo Perlman was born on March 31, 1948, in Coney Island, Brooklyn. Her parents were Adele, a bookkeeper, and Philip Perlman, a factory manager and Polish immigrant. Raised in the Bensonhurst neighborhood, Perlman grew up with her sister Heide. She studied drama at Hunter College in Manhattan, earning her BA in 1968.

Rhea Perlman Career

Perlman began her acting career with a bit part in the play “Dracula Sabbat” from 1970 to 1971. She had small roles in the film “Hot Dogs for Gauguin” and the play “Up – An Uppity Revue,” produced by the Westbeth Playwrights Feminist Collective. One of her early significant roles was on the sitcom “Taxi,” where she played the kindhearted girlfriend of Danny DeVito’s character Louie De Palma.

“Cheers”

Producers Glen and Les Charles noticed Perlman’s performance on stage and cast her as Carla Tortelli on “Cheers,” which premiered in 1982. Initially struggling in ratings, the show eventually became one of the most popular and acclaimed series in television history, winning 20 Emmy Awards out of 95 nominations. Perlman was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy every year except one, winning four times (1984, 1985, 1986, and 1989). She also received six Golden Globe nominations for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series.

Beyond “Cheers,” Perlman appeared in numerous TV episodes and made-for-television movies, including “Saturday Night Live,” “St. Elsewhere,” “The Simpsons,” “Mad About You,” “Ally McBeal,” “Becker,” “Frasier,” “Hot in Cleveland,” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” She starred in the CBS sitcom “Pearl” from 1996 to 1997 and appeared in 17 episodes of “The Mindy Project.” Her made-for-TV movie roles included “The Ratings Game,” “To Grandmother’s House We Go,” “A Place to Be Loved,” “Houdini,” “Secret Cutting,” and “Oliver’s Ghost.”

Film Roles

Perlman has appeared in various films, both comedies and dramas. In 1982, she played the “Little Jewish Prostitute” in “National Lampoon’s Movie Madness” and appeared in the biopic “Love Child.” In the 1990s, she was featured in “Enid is Sleeping,” “Ted & Venus,” “Class Act,” and “There Goes the Neighborhood.” She starred in “Canadian Bacon,” “Sunset Park,” “Carpool,” and “Matilda,” where she played Zinnia Wormwood. Her later film credits include “The Sessions,” “I’ll See You in My Dreams,” “Lemon,” and “Poms.”

Personal Life

In 1971, Perlman met Danny DeVito while watching a play he was performing in. They moved in together two weeks later and married in 1982. They have three children: Lucy, Grace, and Jacob. Perlman and her daughter Lucy starred together in the off-Broadway play “Love, Loss, and What I Wore” in 2009. After separating in 2012 and reconciling in 2013, Perlman and DeVito separated again in 2017. Despite living apart, Perlman has no intention of divorcing DeVito.

Real Estate

Perlman and DeVito have owned several properties in Southern California, including a home near Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills and a beach house in Malibu. They also owned a vacation home in Interlaken, New Jersey. In early 2020, DeVito purchased a brownstone in Brooklyn’s Clinton Hill neighborhood, with Perlman’s name included on the transfer deed. The four-story house, constructed in 2014, features a formal dining room, a chef’s kitchen, a Carrara marble master bath, and two private roof decks with views of New York City’s skyline.

For many years, Danny and Rhea lived in a 14,579-square-foot house in Beverly Hills. They purchased the property in 1994 and sold it in April 2015 for $24 million after listing it a few years earlier off-market for more than $30 million.

