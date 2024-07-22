Richard Thomas’s Net Worth

Richard Thomas is an American actor with a net worth of $6 million. He is best known for his Emmy Award-winning role as John-Boy Walton on the historical drama television series “The Waltons.” Over the decades, Thomas has appeared in numerous other television shows, including “The Adventures of Swiss Family Robinson” and “The Americans.” He also has a substantial film career, with credits including “Last Summer,” “Red Sky at Morning,” “Wonder Boys,” and “The Unforgivable.”

Early Life

Richard Thomas was born on June 13, 1951, in New York City to Barbara Fallis and Richard Scott Thomas, both dancers and educators who founded the New York School of Ballet. Thomas attended Columbia University, initially majoring in Chinese before switching to English. However, he dropped out after landing his iconic role on “The Waltons.”

Richard Thomas Career

Thomas began his television career as a child, debuting in 1959 in the TV movie “A Doll’s House.” Throughout the 1960s, he appeared on various shows, including “Way Out,” “The Defenders,” and “Great Ghost Tales.” He had a starring role in the children’s series “1, 2, 3 Go!” and guest-starred in soap operas like “A Flame in the Wind” and “As the World Turns.”

The Waltons

Thomas achieved international fame in 1972 as John-Boy Walton on “The Waltons.” His portrayal of the eldest Walton child earned him an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. He played John-Boy for the first five seasons, leaving in 1977 but reprised his role in several television films in the 1990s.

Further Television Career

After “The Waltons,” Thomas appeared in numerous television films, including “The Red Badge of Courage,” “The Silence,” “Getting Married,” and “All Quiet on the Western Front.” He starred in the miniseries “Roots: The Next Generations” and continued to work extensively in television throughout the 1980s and 1990s with roles in “Living Proof: The Hank Williams Jr. Story,” “Final Jeopardy,” “Glory! Glory!,” and the adaptation of Stephen King’s “It.”

In the 2000s, Thomas starred in “The Christmas Secret” and the Canadian legal drama “Just Cause.” He joined the cast of “The Americans” in 2013, playing FBI special agent Frank Gaad. More recently, he has appeared in “Billions,” “NCIS: New Orleans,” “Tell Me Your Secrets,” and “Ozark.”

Film Career

Thomas’s film debut came in 1969 with “Winning” and “Last Summer.” He went on to star in “Red Sky at Morning,” “The Todd Killings,” and “You’ll Like My Mother.” His notable film credits include the space opera “Battle Beyond the Stars,” “Wonder Boys,” “Taking Woodstock,” “Anesthesia,” and “The Unforgivable.”

Stage Career

Thomas made his Broadway debut at seven in “Sunrise at Campobello.” As an adult, he returned to Broadway in “Fifth of July” and starred in “Citizen Tom Paine,” “The Lisbon Traviata,” and “Richard II.” He appeared in the West End production of “Art” and in New York productions of “As You Like It,” “Democracy,” and “The Stendhal Syndrome.” He toured with “Twelve Angry Men” and starred in David Mamet’s “Race.” For his role in “The Little Foxes,” he earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Play in 2017.

Personal Life

Thomas married Alma Gonzales in 1975, and they had four children: a son, Richard, and triplet daughters, Pilar, Barbara, and Gwyneth. They divorced in 1993. He married Georgiana Bischoff in 1994, and they have a son named Montana, along with two daughters, Brooke and Kendra, from Bischoff’s previous marriages.

Real Estate

In 1995, Thomas and Georgiana bought a home in Los Feliz, Los Angeles, for $600,000, selling it in 2004 for $1.765 million. In July 2004, they purchased a 1,600-square-foot apartment in New York City’s Alwyn Court building for $1.55 million. They sold it in October 2021 for $1.85 million and now primarily reside in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

