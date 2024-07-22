Richard Williams Net Worth 2024

Richard Williams, an American tennis coach, has an estimated net worth of $10 million. Known primarily as the father and coach of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams, Richard’s story is one of determination, vision, and resilience.

Early Life

Richard Dove Williams Jr. was born on February 14, 1942, in Shreveport, Louisiana. After completing high school, he eventually settled in California, where his journey to becoming a renowned tennis coach began.

Richard Williams Wife and Children

Richard’s personal life has been marked by several marriages and children. His first marriage was to Betty Johnson in 1965, with whom he had five children: Sabrina, Richard III, Ronner, Reluss, and Reneeka. They divorced in 1973, and Betty’s daughter from a previous relationship, Katrina, helped raise the children.

In 1979, Richard met Oracene Price, known as “Brandy.” Brandy, a nurse, had two daughters from a previous marriage. Richard and Brandy married in 1980 and had two daughters together, Venus (born June 17, 1980) and Serena (born September 26, 1981). The family lived in Compton, California, where Brandy and Richard worked hard to provide for their children before their divorce in 2002.

Richard later married Lakeisha Juanita Graham, a local grocery store owner, in 2010. Despite their significant age difference—Lakeisha being just one year older than Venus—they had a son in 2012 before divorcing in 2017.

Tennis Journey

Richard’s interest in tennis began somewhat serendipitously when he was watching the 1978 French Open and noticed the substantial prize money awarded to the winner, Virginia Ruzici. Seeing the financial potential, he devised an 85-page plan to make his daughters the best tennis players in the world.

He started training Venus and Serena on public tennis courts in Long Beach, California, often practicing from dawn until dusk. The family relocated multiple times to support the girls’ burgeoning tennis careers, moving from Saginaw, Michigan, back to Compton, and eventually to Palm Beach, Florida, in 1991, where coach Rick Macci recognized and nurtured their potential.

Venus turned professional in 1994 at the age of 14, followed by Serena in 1995. The sisters faced each other in their first major professional match at the Australian Open in 1998, with Venus emerging victorious. Their success continued, with Serena winning the US Open in 1999 and Venus claiming her first Wimbledon title in 2000.

Legacy and Accomplishments

Richard’s coaching played a significant role in Venus and Serena’s illustrious careers. Together, they have won over 120 singles titles, including 30 Grand Slam singles titles. In doubles, they have secured 22 titles, with 14 Grand Slams. Their combined earnings from tournament prize money exceed $175 million, with hundreds of millions more from endorsements.

Beyond Tennis

Richard co-authored a book in 2014 titled “Black and White: The Way I See It,” sharing his unique perspective and experiences. In addition to following his daughters’ careers, he has a passion for photography.

King Richard

In November 2021, Warner Bros. Pictures released a biographical film, “King Richard,” highlighting Richard’s role in shaping his daughters’ tennis careers. The film features Will Smith as Richard Williams, bringing his inspiring story to the big screen.

Richard Williams Net Worth

