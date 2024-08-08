Richarlison Commits To Tottenham Hotspur, Rejects Saudi Arabia Offer

Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison has expressed his desire to stay with the club, despite receiving an offer from a Saudi Arabian team.

The 27-year-old Brazilian forward joined Spurs in 2022 from Everton for a club-record fee of £60 million.

Since joining Tottenham, Richarlison has scored 15 goals in 66 appearances.

Although he wasn’t a regular starter last season under manager Ange Postecoglou, he remains committed to the club.

Richarlison’s contract with Spurs runs until 2027, and he has attracted interest from several clubs in Saudi Arabia, with one unnamed team making a formal bid.

Despite the interest, Richarlison has decided to remain in England to boost his chances of continuing to play for the Brazilian national team.

“There has been an offer, but my dream of playing for the Brazilian Selecao and in the Premier League speaks louder,” he told ESPN Brazil.

Tottenham is also in the market for a new striker and has shown interest in Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke. Solanke, who scored 21 goals in 42 games for Bournemouth last season, is valued at £65 million due to a release clause in his contract, which runs for another three years.

However, Spurs are hoping to negotiate a lower fee.