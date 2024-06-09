Rick Fox Net Worth

Rick Fox, a Canadian-Bahamian actor and former professional basketball player, has an estimated net worth of $20 million. He gained fame through his successful NBA career, playing for teams like the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers. Post-NBA, he transitioned into acting and became a notable figure in the eSports industry.

Rick Fox Salary

During his NBA career, Rick Fox earned approximately $34 million in salary. His highest single-season salary was $4.8 million, earned during his final season with the Boston Celtics. Notably, in 1997, he accepted a pay cut of $750,000 per year when he moved from the Celtics to the Lakers, reducing his salary from $1.75 million to $1 million annually. However, within two years, he signed a six-year, $25 million contract with the Lakers. By 2001, during his relationship with Vanessa Williams, Fox estimated his net worth to be around $5 million.

Early Life

Rick Fox was born on July 24, 1969, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, into an athletic family. His mother, Dianne Gerace, was an Olympic high jumper and pentathlete, while his father hailed from the Bahamas. The family relocated to Nassau, Bahamas, where Rick grew up. He later moved to the United States, attending high school in Warsaw, Indiana, where he excelled in basketball. Fox went on to attend the University of North Carolina, leading his team to the NCAA Final Four in 1991.

NBA Career

Rick Fox’s NBA journey began in 1991 when he was selected by the Boston Celtics as the 24th overall pick in the first round of the draft. He quickly became a starter, averaging eight points per game. Over the years, he became a key player for the Celtics, regularly scoring in double figures.

In 1997, Fox signed with the Los Angeles Lakers after being released by the Celtics. He initially secured a starting position and continued to average double figures. However, his role changed with the arrival of Glen Rice, relegating Fox to a backup player for a time. By the 1999-2000 season, he regained his starting position and played a crucial role in the Lakers’ victory in the 2000 NBA Finals. Fox remained a significant player for the Lakers until injuries began to impact his performance. After the 2003-2004 season, he retired from the NBA instead of returning to the Celtics.

Acting Career

Rick Fox pursued acting both during and after his NBA career. While still playing basketball, he appeared in films such as “Blue Chips,” “Eddie,” “He Got Game,” “Resurrection,” and “Holes,” and in TV series like “Oz” and “The Fairly OddParents.”

Post-retirement, Fox expanded his acting portfolio, featuring in TV series such as “Kevin Hill,” “One Tree Hill,” “Ugly Betty,” “Dirt,” “The Game,” “Dollhouse,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “iZombie,” and “Shameless.” His film credits include “Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!” Additionally, he became a popular figure on reality TV, appearing in shows like “Dancing With The Stars,” “Are You Smarter than a Fifth Grader?,” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Real Estate

In 2013, Rick Fox listed his luxury apartment in Los Angeles for $1.399 million. Located on the Wilshire Corridor, the 1,800-square-foot property features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. Fox originally purchased it in 2004 for $1.15 million, shortly after retiring from basketball.

eSports Ventures

Rick Fox ventured into the eSports arena in 2015 by acquiring the “League of Legends” team Gravity Gaming, which he rebranded as “Echo Fox.” He initially bought the team to connect more with his children. However, in 2019, Fox accused his business partner, Amit Raizada, of making racist comments and threatening his family. This controversy led Riot Games to threaten Echo Fox’s removal from the League of Legends Championship Series unless Raizada was removed from the organization. When Raizada was not removed, Echo Fox was disbarred from the championship.

Later, Fox contemplated selling his stake in Echo Fox. A lawsuit emerged, threatening to oust him as a general partner, alleging he acted against the company’s interests. Fox responded with his own lawsuit against Raizada and another partner, alleging fraud, breach of contract, and conspiracy. Eventually, Fox departed from the eSports team.

Rick Fox Relationships

Rick Fox has a son, born in 1994 to his then-girlfriend Kari Hillsman. In 1999, he married actress Vanessa Williams, and the couple had a child together in 2000. They divorced in 2004. From 2009 to 2014, Fox dated actress Eliza Dushku.

