Rick Ross Appears to Get Attacked Following Vancouver Festival Performance

Rick Ross appears to have been assaulted in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday night (June 30) following his performance at Ignite Music Festival. Video footage online appears to show Rozay being sucker punched, which starts a brawl.

According to TMZ, The Biggest Boss wrapped up his set around 10:30 p.m. local time and looked to be departing from the main stage area when he was punched, with video showing Kendrick Lamar’s Drake diss “Not Like Us” booming through the venue speakers amid Ross’ own feud with the 6 God, who is a Toronto native.

Punches flew as the situation escalated. Another video angle of the brawl appeared to show one of Rozay’s associates knocked unconscious and being carried away to safety.

“White boy,” one person can be heard shouting, which may be a reference to what Rozay nicknamed Drizzy on his “Champagne Moments” diss track.

Ross told TMZ on Monday morning that no one with him was seriously injured, and added that he “can’t wait to go back” to “beautiful” Vancouver, B.C.

Ross also posted a photo of himself laughing in front of a private jet on Instagram Stories Monday morning (July 1). “Vancouver, it was fun. Until next time,” he wrote over the image.

Billboard has reached out to Rick Ross’ reps, the Ignite Music Festival as well as the Vancouver Police Department.

50 Cent didn’t waste any time in clowning his rival Ross. He posted an alleged clip on Instagram of Ricky making a “great escape” to safety as the brawl went down. “LMAO THE GREAT ESCAPE! MEEKA CALL THE CHASERS, THEY ARE CHASING ME. LOL,” he captioned the post.

Drake, who was not involved in the incident, liked a post from Keep6ixSolid on Instagram recapping Sunday’s altercation that appears to involve Rozay.

It’s unclear what sparked the feud earlier this year between Drake and Ross, who were close collaborators throughout the last 15 years. Drake had sniped at Ross on his “Push Ups” diss track in April, and Rozay returned the favor with his “Champagne Moments” diss, in which he claimed the OVO honcho had a nose job and continued to call him “BBL Drizzy” because of the alleged cosmetic work.

