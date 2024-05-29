Ricky Gervais Siblings: A Look at the Comedian’s Family Tree of Humor

Ricky Gervais is an acclaimed English comedian, actor, writer, producer and director.

He is best known for co-creating and starring in the hit British sitcoms The Office and Extras.

Gervais achieved mainstream fame with The Office, which he co-wrote and co-directed with Stephen Merchant.

He played the lead role of David Brent, an obnoxious and embarrassing office manager who has been voted one of the greatest comic characters.

The show was a critical and popular success, winning numerous awards including BAFTAs and Golden Globes.

In addition to his TV work, Gervais has starred in several Hollywood films such as Ghost Town, The Invention of Lying, and the Night at the Museum trilogy.

He has also performed four sell-out stand-up comedy tours and written the best-selling Flanimals book series.

Siblings

Gervais has three older siblings, namely Larry Gervais, Marsha Gervais and Bob Gervais.

Larry, born in 1945, is a retired teacher. Marsha, born in 1948, is a teacher for children with learning disabilities. Bob, born in 1950, is a painter and decorator.

Gervais has described his brother Bob as “the funniest person I know” and a big influence on his own comedic style growing up.

He once relayed a story about Bob punching a man in the park who had kicked a dog, which Gervais saw as an important life lesson.

Despite their influence, Gervais’ siblings have chosen to maintain a low profile and have not appeared in his films or TV shows.

Gervais has mentioned the large age gap between him and his siblings, joking that his mother told him as a child that he “was a mistake.”

Career

Gervais’ career began in the music industry, where he managed the band Suede and fronted the New Romantic group Seona Dancing.

He later transitioned to comedy, joining the radio station XFM, where he met Stephen Merchant, his long-time collaborator.

Gervais’s breakthrough came with the creation of the BBC sitcom, The Office (2001-2003), a groundbreaking mockumentary that won numerous awards and critical acclaim.

Also Read: Kevin Magnussen Siblings: All About Luca and Millie Magnussen

He then co-created and starred in Extras (2005-2007), another successful sitcom that lampooned the entertainment industry.

Gervais has also had a successful stand-up comedy career, performing five multi-national tours and writing the popular Flanimals book series.

He has hosted the Golden Globe Awards multiple times and has been named one of the world’s most influential people by Time magazine in 2010.

In addition to his TV work, Gervais has appeared in several Hollywood films, including Ghost Town, Night at the Museum and Muppets Most Wanted.

He has also written and directed several films, including The Invention of Lying and David Brent: Life on the Road.

Awards and accolades

Gervais has won numerous prestigious awards over his career, including 7 BAFTA Awards, 4 Golden Globe Awards, 2 Primetime Emmy Awards and 5 British Comedy Awards.

He also won the Rose d’Or twice, in 2006 and 2019, a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination and was placed at No. 3 on Channel 4’s 100 Greatest Stand-Ups list in 2010.

Gervais was also named one of the world’s most influential people by Time magazine in 2010.

In 2003, The Observer named Gervais one of the 50 funniest performers in British comedy history.

He has also won awards from the Television Critics Association, Banff Television Festival, Satellite Awards and more.

Gervais’ most acclaimed works include the original British version of The Office, which won Golden Globes and BAFTAs and the sitcom Extras, which earned him an Emmy.

He has been recognized for his stand-up comedy specials, writing, directing, and acting across TV and film.

Personal life

Gervais is in a long-term relationship with author and producer Jane Fallon, whom he met at the University College London in 1982.

The couple has been together for over 38 years and has never married in the classical sense, but they have shared everything and have their names on all their assets.

They have also ruled out having children, citing various reasons such as the world being overpopulated, kids being scroungers and the responsibility of raising a child.