Ricky Hatton net worth

Ricky Hatton, a former professional boxer, has amassed a notable net worth of $40 million. His career in the boxing world spanned from 1997 to 2012, during which he achieved remarkable success and held multiple world championships in the light welterweight division. Notably, Hatton made history with a record-breaking 15 successful defenses of the WBU title. In 2006, he also secured a world title in the welterweight category. Ricky Hatton is celebrated as one of the most popular and iconic British boxers in history.

Early Life and Education

Born on October 6, 1978, in Stockport, England, Ricky Hatton’s upbringing was on the Hattersley council estate in Hyde. He was raised by his parents, Carol and Ray, alongside his younger brother Matthew. Hatton’s educational journey took him to Hattersley High School. Interestingly, both his father and grandfather had a background in football, with family ties to Rochdale.

Hatton initially explored a path in football by trying out for the youth team but found his true calling in boxing when he discovered a local boxing club in Hyde.

Following his schooling, Hatton briefly joined the family carpet business. However, a significant incident altered his career trajectory when he accidentally injured four of his fingers with a knife, leading him to transition into a sales role.

Ricky Hatton Career

Ricky Hatton’s illustrious boxing career was marked by just three losses, all of which occurred in the final five matches of his professional journey. One of these losses was to the legendary Manny Pacquiao, an event that led Hatton to make the difficult decision to put his boxing career on permanent hiatus. It’s worth noting that Hatton earned a career-high paycheck of $20 million for his bout against Pacquiao. Despite a brief return to the ring, Hatton eventually announced his permanent retirement in November 2012.

Ricky Hatton’s passion for sports extended beyond boxing. He was a fervent soccer fan and a lifelong supporter of Manchester City, a club with a special place in his heart, as both his father and grandfather had played for the team.

Amateur Career

During his relatively short stint as an amateur boxer, Ricky Hatton achieved significant success, clinching seven British titles. His promising career hit a snag during the 1996 AIBA Youth World Boxing Championships, where he was controversially eliminated in the semifinals. It was later revealed that one of the judges, who favored Hatton’s opponent, had accepted a bribe, a revelation that left Hatton disillusioned. This pivotal moment prompted him to make the decision to turn professional at the age of 18.

Ricky Hatton Career Earnings

Over the course of his impressive boxing career, Ricky Hatton earned an estimated $65 million in purses and bonuses for his performances in the ring. In addition to his earnings from the ring, Hatton also garnered tens of millions through lucrative endorsement deals.

Light Welterweight Dominance, 1997-2006

Ricky Hatton’s professional boxing journey commenced in September 1997, with a TKO victory over Colin McAuley. Notably, in only his second professional fight, he entered the ring at Madison Square Garden as part of the undercard for a match between Naseem Hamed and Kevin Kelley. His career continued to ascend as he won his first international title in 1999 by defeating Dillon Carew for the WBO intercontinental light welterweight belt. Over the years, he defended the title successfully in four consecutive matches, further solidifying his reputation.

In 2001, Hatton added the WBU title to his collection by defeating Tony Pep, a title he impressively defended a record-breaking 15 times through 2004. In a significant upset in 2005, he achieved the pinnacle of his career by defeating Kostya Tszyu, securing the IBF, Ring, and lineal titles. Hatton’s success continued as he won the WBA title in a unification bout against Carlos Maussa. In recognition of his extraordinary achievements in 2005, he was named Fighter of the Year by the Ring magazine.

Welterweight Transition, 2006

In the spring of 2006, Ricky Hatton made a division jump to welterweight. In his welterweight debut, he narrowly triumphed over Luis Collazo, securing the WBA title and embarking on a new chapter in his career.

Return to Light Welterweight and Final Matches, 2007-2012

In early 2007, Hatton returned to the light welterweight division, challenging Juan Urango for the IBF title and the vacant IBO title. He emerged victorious with a 12-round unanimous decision. A notable moment during this period was his encounter with José Luis Castillo, where Hatton’s left hook sent Castillo to the canvas, marking the first time in his career that he was counted out.

However, one of the defining moments in Hatton’s career took place in late 2007 when he faced Floyd Mayweather Jr. for the WBC, Ring, and lineal welterweight titles. This encounter was hailed as one of the most significant welterweight fights since 1999. Although Hatton showed resilience in the early rounds, he eventually succumbed to Mayweather, suffering a knockout in round ten and enduring his first career defeat.

In the subsequent years, Hatton continued to make his mark in the light welterweight division. He successfully defended his Ring title by defeating Paulie Malignaggi and, in a bout with Manny Pacquiao, faced a second career loss in 2009 when he was knocked out in the second round. Devastated by this defeat, Hatton decided to put his career on hold.

Final Comeback and Retirement at Welterweight, 2012

After more than three years away from the ring, Ricky Hatton made a final comeback in late 2012, competing in a welterweight bout against Vyacheslav Senchenko. The fight began on a positive note for Hatton, but in the ninth round, a left hook sent him to the canvas. This counted as the third defeat of his career. Immediately following this loss, Hatton announced his ultimate retirement from professional boxing.

Ricky Hatton Net Worth

Ricky Hatton net worth stands at $40 million, reflecting the financial success he achieved during his boxing career, which spanned from 1997 to 2012.

Other Pursuits

Beyond his boxing career, Ricky Hatton expanded his horizons by hosting his talk show, “Ricky Speaks,” on Nuts TV in 2008. He also ventured into the world of boxing promotion by founding Hatton Promotions in the following year. This promotion company has nurtured talents like Martin Murray, Matty Askin, Denton Vassell, Gary Buckland, and Zhanat Zhakiyanov. Hatton’s involvement in training boxers has seen him guide the careers of fighters such as Zhakiyanov, Nathan Gorman, and Tommy Fury.

Ricky Hatton Relationship

In his personal life, Ricky Hatton has a son named Campbell with his ex-girlfriend Claire, who has followed in his father’s footsteps by becoming a professional boxer. Hatton later entered into a relationship with Jennifer Dooley, marking a new chapter in his personal journey.

