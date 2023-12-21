Rider Killed, Robbed of Motorcycle in Likoni

Police are looking for a gang that killed a rider before robbing him of his motorcycle in Likoni, Mombasa.

The deceased’s body was found lying on the roadside in Mbuyuni area and was identified as Kaban Kitsao Gunga.

He was a rider in the area and had on December 19 picked up two pillion passengers to the ferry area when he was killed.

This is after the passengers turned out to be thugs and attacked him by hitting his head with crude weapon.

He died on the spot before they grabbed the motorcycle registration number KMGK 667Q Boxer and fled the scene.

Police arrived at the scene and picked up the body to the mortuary pending autopsy and probe. Cases of stealing of motorcycles are on the rise in the region amid calls to address the vice.