Rider Loses Teeth in Robbery of Motorcycle in Ngong

A bodaboda rider is nursing wounds in a hospital after he was hit and badly injured in a robbery in Ngong area.

The victim had picked up a pillion passenger from Ngong Town to a nearby area popularly known as Booster when the incident happened on Wednesday night.

He told police on arrival at the destination, the pillion passenger attacked him and two more men came from the forest, where they beat him mercilessly.

He lost two teeth before the gang grabbed his motorcycle and rode off.

The rider was rushed to Samsam hospital in critical condition by a good Samaritan.

Police said they are investigating the incident and that no arrest has been made so far.

No recovery has been made. Such incidents targeting riders are on the rise in the country. Police advice those targeted for the motorcycles not to resist.

This is because in some incidents, the robberies have turned fatal while some victims are badly injured.

Elsewhere in Nyandarua, a gang raided a petrol station and robbed property of unknown value.

This was after they had attacked and tied a guard on duty on Thursday morning at the Tumaini centre.

The gang raided Trinity petrol station pretending to be in need of fuel.

Witnesses said the gang had masked their faces.

When the guard told them they had closed for the day, they instead requested for water and as he went to fetch the same they grabbed him and tied him using a rope on both hands and one leg and towed him into a store that was nearby where they locked him up.

The gang then broke into the store and stole 12 cartons of security lights, four 13 kilograms of K-gas filled cylinders, nine six-kg of K-gas filled cylinders, one car wash machine, one box of two-liter oil and four bottles of brake fluid.

At the time of the incident, there was no CCTV installation at the premises. No injuries were reported, police said.