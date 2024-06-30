Rights groups demand release of American tourist Yoelle Haille detained in Nairobi

Amnesty International Sunday called for the release of Yoelle Haille, an American citizen who has reportedly been held at Capitol Hill Station, Nairobi since June 29.

In a statement on X, the rights group demanded Haille’s release, claiming a senior officer at the station had denied a bail or bond request.

“We are very concerned to hear that American citizen Yoele Haille has been held at Capitol Hill Station since yesterday 3pm,” Amnesty Kenya wrote on X.

“OCS Kanangi is denying him bond or bail despite legal representation. We call for his release.”

The reason for his arrest is yet to be known.

His friends said he was participating in the ongoing protests against proposed tax hikes when he was arrested.

The US embassy in Nairobi is yet to comment on the issue.

Police said they had informed the embassy of the arrest.

CNN Journalist Larry Madowo was among those who called for Mr. Haille’s release, stating in a post on X that the American tourist had been detained for the third day without charge, in violation of Kenyan law.

“My friend Yoeal Haile, an American tourist, is still being held at the Upper Hill/Capitol Hill police station in Nairobi without charge for the 3rd day now. That’s longer than the law allows.” Larry said on X.

“Kenyan police have refused to release him, allow bail or charge him in court.”

Dozens of people have been detained in the protests amid calls for dialogue to address the demands by the protesters.

President William Ruto declined to sign the Finance Bill 2024 and urged Members of Parliament to delete all the clauses.