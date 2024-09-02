Riley Keough Siblings: A Closer Look at the Actress’ Family Tree

Riley Keough, born on May 29, 1989, in Santa Monica, California, is an American actress, model and producer.

She is the daughter of musician Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough, making her the eldest grandchild of the iconic Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley.

Keough began her career in modeling as a teenager, appearing on runways and magazine covers, including Vogue with her mother and grandmother.

She made her acting debut in the 2010 film The Runaways, portraying Marie Currie.

Her subsequent roles include The Good Doctor, Magic Mike and Mad Max: Fury Road which significantly raised her profile.

Siblings

Riley has one biological brother, Benjamin Storm Keough, who tragically died by suicide in July 2020.

Additionally, she has two half-sisters, twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, born from her mother Lisa Marie Presley’s fourth marriage to Michael Lockwood.

Following the death of their mother in January 2023, Riley has taken on a supportive role for her younger sisters, strengthening their bond during this difficult time.

Career

Keough’s career began in modeling, where she gained early recognition by appearing in prominent magazines like Vogue alongside her mother and grandmother.

She made her acting debut in 2010 with the musical biopic The Runaways, portraying Marie Currie, the sister of lead singer Cherie Currie.

Following this initial foray into acting, she took on roles in the TV movie The Good Doctor in 2011 and Steven Soderbergh’s Magic Mike in 2012, showcasing her versatility and talent early on.

Keith’s big break came in 2016 with the Starz anthology series The Girlfriend Experience.

In this critically acclaimed series, she played Christine Reade, a law student who becomes a high-end escort.

Her performance was met with widespread praise, earning her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film, which significantly raised her profile in the industry.

In the same year, Keough starred in Andrea Arnold’s road trip drama American Honey, where she appeared alongside Shia LaBeouf.

She also played a supporting role in George Miller’s post-apocalyptic action film Mad Max: Fury Road, further solidifying her status as a talented actress capable of tackling diverse genres.

In addition to her acting career, Keough co-founded the production company Felix Culpa in 2015.

She took on a new creative role by co-directing the drama War Pony with Bill Reddy in 2022, a project that won the Camera d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, showcasing her multifaceted talents in the film industry.

More recently, Keough has received acclaim for her performance in the Amazon series Daisy Jones & The Six, which is based on the popular novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

In this series, she plays the titular character, a fictionalized version of Stevie Nicks, in a drama centered around a 1970s rock band.

Awards and accolades

Keough has received numerous awards and nominations throughout her career, reflecting her talent and versatility as an actress.

She has won a total of 14 awards and received 33 nominations across various prestigious platforms.

Notably, she won the Caméra d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022 for her co-directed film War Pony, which also garnered several nominations, including the Un Certain Regard Award.

Keough’s performance in Daisy Jones & The Six earned her a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series at the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards, as well as a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film in 2024.

In addition to these, she has received accolades from the Gracie Awards, where she won for Actress in a Leading Role in a Made for TV Movie or Limited Series for The Girlfriend Experience.

Other notable nominations include the Independent Spirit Awards for American Honey and the Chicago Film Critics Association Awards for Zola.