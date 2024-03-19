Journalist Rita Tinina Died Of Severe Pneumonia – Postmortem Reveals

A postmortem procedure on the body of the late journalist Rita Tinina revealed Tuesday that she died of severe pneumonia.

Family spokesperson Timothy Njaga, said the postmortem was conducted by government pathologist Peter Ndegwa and family pathologist Dr. Michieka Michaka.

The family said it is satisfied with the results, and asked to be accorded privacy to mourn Rita.

“The pathologist has said she died out of severe pneumonia. As a family we are satisfied with the results,” he said.

The scribe, who worked as an Output Producer for Broadcast platforms at the Nation Media Group died on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

Rita was found unresponsive in her Kileleshwa house.

Rita, 46, was said to have been fine as of Saturday, but failed to report to work on Sunday.

Her house girl found her unresponsive in her bedroom on Sunday morning.

The media fraternity has since mourned Rita, who has been in the industry for more than 20 years.

She rejoined NTV in October 2023, after working as a senior reporter at standard group’s KTN.