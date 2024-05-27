Riverine ecosystem trees to be planted on reclaimed riparian land in Nairobi 

Riverine ecosystem trees will be planted and recreational facilities established on both sides of the riparian reclaimed in parts of Nairobi.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said recreational facilities will also be established on both sides of the riparian reserves to be accessed and used by members of the public for free.

Further, he said the government will utilize paid labour drawn from local communities living along settlements contiguous to the riparian reserves.

Seedlings for the regeneration of the riparian reserves will be purchased from local Community Based Organizations (CBOs) and Youth groups.

He made the revelations amid protests that those whose structures are being demolished at the affected land have no alternatives for their relocation.

And to prevent re-encroachment, the reclaimed riparian reserves are being fenced and trenched.

The exercise of unclogging, draining and rehabilitating the natural waterways of the rivers is set to commence shortly.

“Security personnel are under strict instructions not to use violence or otherwise mistreat members of the public.”

“Members of the public must be allowed to vacate structures or premises which are the subject for removal and to retrieve their belongings,” he said.

Kindiki said torrential rains and the consequential floods led to the deaths of more than 300 Kenyans and massive destruction of property and livelihoods in many parts of the Country.

In Nairobi, dozens of families perished in the dead of the night, swept by raging flood water as they slept in residential structures illegally constructed for rent within the riparian reserves of the Nairobi, Mathare, Ngong and other mini tributaries which in sum constitute the Nairobi Rivers Ecosystem.

He said the pain occasioned by the tragic loss of human life and destruction of family and business premises erected by unscrupulous persons for profit was more profound within the fragile Nairobi Rivers Ecosystem due to the obstruction, clogging and the diversionary effect of the rivers on account of structures erected within the 30-metre riparian corridor protected in law.

The government on May 2, 2024, invoked the provisions of the law on preservation of public security and issued a 24-hour notice for all persons residing or carrying out any activities within the 30-metre riparian corridor to voluntarily relocate or otherwise face compulsory evacuation for their security and safety.

He said 40,000 households comprising of 181,000 individuals have already voluntarily complied with the Public Security (Vacation and Mandatory Evacuation) orders of May 2, 2024 and relocated from the riparian reserves of the Nairobi, Mathare and Ngong Rivers, and other mini tributaries of the Nairobi Rivers Ecosystem.

“Prohibition of residence and activities within the Nairobi Rivers riparian reserves and the removal of unlawful structures therefrom remains an irreversible national security project to create resilience for the City of Nairobi to withstand the shocks of climate change and mitigate the loss of lives, property and livelihoods in the likely event of future torrential rains and the consequential flooding,” he said.

“Besides saving human life from destructive storm water, reclamation of the Nairobi Rivers riparian reserves will boost security for communities living around, eliminate the use of river banks for the manufacture, sale and consumption of illicit, toxic and harmful alcoholic drinks, peddling of narcotic drugs, and destroy the hideouts of dangerous criminals who have been using structures erected on inaccessible riparian reserves to plan criminal activities and to retreat there after committing crimes.”

Kindiki said his ministry is implementing the Presidential directive to provide a one-off government support of Sh10,000 for each of the 40,000 households affected by the orders to relocate from the Nairobi Rivers riparian corridor.

Already, 25,000 households have received the pledged government support of Sh10,000 per household, while the remaining households will receive theirs by close of business Friday, May 31, 2024. Those affected by these orders will receive priority consideration in the ongoing affordable housing programme, he added.

“The government will pursue to the end the national interest of the reclamation, rehabilitation and regeneration of the Nairobi Rivers riparian reserves without any regard whatsoever for partisan, ethnic or other parochial interests.”