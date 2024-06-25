fbpx
    Road Closures In Nairobi As Security Tightens Ahead Of Anti-Finance Bill Protests

    Several roads in Nairobi have been sealed off and most remain deserted as the city braces for anti-Finance Bill protests scheduled for today.

    Key routes leading to Parliament buildings, including Parliament Road and City Hall Way, have been closed to both vehicles and pedestrians as security measures intensify.

    Security forces have strategically deployed police water cannons and lorries as barricades at major roundabouts leading to Parliament, ensuring restricted access to the area, which is now open only to authorized personnel with proper identification.

    Protesters armed with water bottles and smartphones are gathering in Nairobi CBD, while outside State House, a significant police presence, including the elite red-beret Reece squad of GSU and armored police vehicles, has been stationed at Gate A in preparation for the demonstrations.

    As of 9 am, small groups of demonstrators have been spotted on various streets in Nairobi, prompting police to actively disperse them to maintain order.

    Meanwhile, inside Parliament, lawmakers are gearing up to proceed with the Finance Bill discussions, moving into the committee stage to scrutinize amendments proposed by individual MPs.

    These amendments will be reviewed clause-by-clause as part of the legislative process.

     

