Robber charged with killing Flying Squad cop gets 143 years imprisonment

The Gqeberha High Court in the Eastern Cape delivered a harsh sentence of 143 years, including five life sentences plus 18 years, to 39-year-old Sibuso Mcuwo. He was found guilty of murdering a police officer and committing a business robbery in a shocking crime spree that occurred in 2019.

Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, a SAPS regional spokesperson, confirmed the sentencing on Thursday, July 21, stating: “Mcuwo was sentenced on charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances, kidnapping, attempted murder, and murder.”

The crime took place on July 21, 2019, when Mcuwo and four other accomplices robbed a shop. An employee recounted: “An unknown person posed as a customer, and when I opened the door, four others rushed in. One of them pointed a firearm at me and forced me to the kitchen floor.”

The culprits held all employees hostage and demanded access to the safe, from which they stole cash. The incident occurred at Le Bon bakery on Rose Street, Central, as mentioned in a post on the community Facebook page Western Cape Watch.

Amid the chaos, one of the employees managed to discreetly contact the police, prompting a swift response from the Gqeberha Flying Squad. A fierce shootout erupted between the criminals and the police, leading to the death of four perpetrators.

Tragically, 31-year-old Constable Dwane Alistar Kemp of the SAPS Port Elizabeth Flying Squad suffered severe injuries to his upper body during the exchange and later succumbed to his wounds in the hospital.

Mcuwo managed to escape on foot during the shootout and successfully evaded police for five days before the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation finally apprehended him on January 27, 2019. He has been in police custody since then.

Upon sentencing, Mcuwo received a total of 143 years, consisting of five life sentences and 18 years. The court showed no leniency for the heinous crimes committed, delivering a resounding message of justice served.

