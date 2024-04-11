Robbery Suspect Fatally Shot After Chase in Mlango Kubwa  

A wanted robbery with violence suspect was Wednesday shot and killed in a dramatic chase in Mlango Kubwa area, Nairobi.

Police said they recovered a homemade gun from the suspect popularly known as Pirates.

His accomplice managed to escape on a motorbike, police said of the 10 am incident.

A team was on patrol when they met the two riding on a motorcycle with the concealed number plate.

The two sped off towards Muthaiga Bridge where the officers also jumped on a motorcycle and pursued them.

They later clashed at Total Petrol station along Juja Road where they were robbing motorists on a slow-moving traffic.

The team again gave a chase and fatally injured the pillion passenger as the rider fled with gunshot wounds.

Police said they established that, the deceased alias Pirates is topping the list of notorious criminals who have been robbing motorists along Juja Road.

A homemade gun with two spent cartridges were recovered at the scene.

Three Huawei phones, five grey Nokia C32 phones, six blue A30 Samsung phones and a motorcycle, which the plate was covered with black canvas material were recovered.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and further investigations.

The hunt for the other suspect who escaped after jumping off the motorcycle is ongoing, police said.