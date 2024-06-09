Robert Duvall Net Worth

Robert Duvall, an acclaimed American actor, producer, and director, boasts a net worth of $70 million. Renowned for his versatile acting skills and memorable roles, Duvall is best known for his performances in “The Godfather” and “The Godfather Part II.” Throughout his illustrious career, he has been nominated for seven Academy Awards, winning one, and seven Golden Globes, winning four. Additionally, he has received a BAFTA, an Emmy, and a SAG Award.

Early Life

Born on January 5, 1931, in San Diego, California, Robert Duvall is the son of a U.S. Navy admiral. He grew up primarily in Annapolis, Maryland, where the United States Naval Academy is located. Duvall graduated with a B.A. in Drama from Principia College in Elsah, Illinois, in 1953. After serving a year in the United States Army following the Korean War, he left as a private first class in 1954. He then studied at New York City’s Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre under the legendary acting teacher Sanford Meisner.

Duvall’s professional acting career began at the Gateway Playhouse theatre in Bellport, Long Island. In the summer of 1957, he played Eddie Carbone in Arthur Miller’s “A View from the Bridge,” a role he described as the “catalyst of his career.”

Robert Duvall Career

Duvall made his off-Broadway debut in 1958, playing Frank Gardner in George Bernard Shaw’s “Mrs. Warren’s Profession” at Manhattan’s Gate Theater. His first television appearance was in 1959 on “Armstrong Circle Theater” in the episode “The Jailbreak.” Throughout the 1960s, he appeared frequently on TV in various guest roles across action, suspense, detective, and crime dramas. His screen debut came in 1962 as Boo Radley in the critically acclaimed film “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

The 1970s marked the rise of Duvall’s career. His breakout role as Tom Hagen in “The Godfather” (1972) earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor, a feat he repeated in “The Godfather Part II” (1974). He received another Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Lt. Colonel Kilgore in “Apocalypse Now” (1979), a role that also won him a BAFTA Award and a Golden Globe.

Duvall continued to garner accolades in the 1970s and ’80s, including a BAFTA nomination for “Network” (1976), a Drama Desk Award nomination for “American Buffalo” (1977), and an Oscar nomination for “The Great Santini” (1979). He won an Oscar for Best Actor for “Tender Mercies” (1983) and a Golden Globe for his role in the mini-series “Lonesome Dove” (1989).

In 1992, Duvall founded Butcher’s Run Films and received a star on the St. Louis Walk of Fame. His portrayal of Joseph Stalin in “Stalin” earned him another Golden Globe and an Emmy nomination. He was awarded a National Medal of Arts by President George W. Bush in 2005. In 2014, at the age of 84, Duvall became the oldest actor ever nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in “The Judge.”

Robert Duvall Salary

Robert Duvall earned $36,000 for his role in the first “Godfather” film, which was $1,000 more than co-star Al Pacino. For the second installment, he earned $500,000. When approached for “The Godfather Part III,” Duvall was offered $1 million, which he turned down as it was significantly less than the $5 million offered to Al Pacino. In a 2004 “60 Minutes” interview, Duvall stated, “If they paid Pacino twice what they paid me, that’s fine, but not three or four times, which is what they did.”

Personal Life

Duvall has been married four times but has no children. He was first married to Barbara Benjamin from 1964 to 1975. His second marriage to actress and producer Gail Youngs lasted from 1982 to 1986. His third wife was dancer Sharon Brophy, to whom he was married from 1991 to 1995. In 2005, he married his long-time girlfriend Luciana Pedraza, who is 41 years younger than him. Duvall directed, produced, and acted with her in “Assassination Tango.”

Politically, Duvall is often described as conservative or libertarian. He received a personal invitation to President George W. Bush’s inauguration in 2001 and supported various Republican candidates in subsequent elections.

In 2001, Duvall and Pedraza founded the Robert Duvall Children’s Fund, a charity aiding underprivileged children in Northern Argentina. They also support Pro Mujer, a nonprofit organization assisting Latin America’s poorest women.

Real Estate

Duvall and Pedraza reside at Byrnley Farm, a 250-year-old Georgian estate in Northern Virginia’s Fauquier County. The property, which spans over 360 acres, was purchased by Duvall in 1994.

Robert Duvall Net Worth

Robert Duvall net worth is $7 million.