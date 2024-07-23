Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Siblings: A Look at the Siblings Squad Behind the American Politician

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is an American politician, environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine activist who is running as an independent candidate in the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

He is the son of former U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and the nephew of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy.

Kennedy has a long history of environmental advocacy, founding the Waterkeeper Alliance and serving as its chairman and attorney.

He has won numerous legal victories in environmental battles across Latin America, Canada, and the U.S.

Kennedy is also an author, with two New York Times bestsellers, Crimes Against Nature and The Real Anthony Fauci.

Despite his Democratic family roots, his political positioning has raised questions about his true independence and allegiances.

A leaked video of a call with Donald Trump has reignited discussions about Kennedy’s political stance, as Trump seemed to be persuading Kennedy to align with his campaign.

Siblings

Kennedy has ten siblings, including both brothers and sisters. His sisters are Kathleen, Kerry, Courtney and Rory.

Kathleen served as the first female lieutenant governor of Maryland, while Kerry leads the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization.

Among his brothers are Joseph II, David, Michael, Christopher, Max and Douglas.

Many of his siblings have publicly criticized his presidential campaign, expressing concerns about its implications for the country.

This family dynamic adds an intriguing layer to his political journey, given their shared legacy and differing views.

Legal career

Kennedy began his legal career after earning his law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law in 1982.

He initially worked as an assistant district attorney in Manhattan, where he focused on prosecuting various criminal cases, gaining valuable courtroom experience.

His early career faced challenges, including a drug-related arrest, but he eventually redirected his path toward environmental advocacy.

In 1985, Kennedy joined Riverkeeper, a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting the Hudson River and its tributaries.

As the chief prosecuting attorney for Riverkeeper, he engaged in significant litigation against corporations for environmental violations, particularly concerning water pollution and habitat destruction.

His work with Riverkeeper not only raised public awareness about environmental issues but also helped establish a legal precedent for holding corporations accountable for their environmental practices.

In 1999, Kennedy co-founded the Waterkeeper Alliance, a global movement that includes over 300 grassroots organizations committed to clean water advocacy.

The mission of the Waterkeeper Alliance is to protect waterways through advocacy, litigation, and community engagement, empowering local communities to take action against pollution.

Under Kennedy’s leadership, the organization has become a powerful force in environmental protection.

Political career

Kennedy’s political career has been shaped by his background as an environmental lawyer and his controversial stance on vaccine safety.

Initially known for his environmental advocacy, he became increasingly involved in politics, particularly in recent years.

His political journey has evolved significantly, culminating in his announcement in 2024 to run for the presidency as an independent candidate.

His campaign emphasized issues such as vaccine safety, environmental protection, and civil liberties.

Kennedy’s political involvement began through his work with organizations like Riverkeeper and the Waterkeeper Alliance, where he used his legal expertise and public platform to influence policy and raise awareness about environmental issues.

Initially affiliated with the Democratic Party, his views on vaccines and civil liberties have led to a shift in his political alignment, reflecting a broader skepticism toward established political norms.

In 2024, Kennedy’s independent candidacy marked a significant departure from traditional party politics.

His campaign platform centered on vaccine safety, where he expressed concerns about mandatory vaccination policies and advocated for parental choice in vaccination decisions.

He argued for the need for more research into vaccine safety, positioning himself as a voice for those who feel marginalized by mainstream health policies.