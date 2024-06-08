Robert Griffin III Net Worth (RG3 net worth)

Robert Griffin III, also known as RG3, is a former professional football player with a net worth of $16 million. Griffin played in the NFL for the Washington Redskins, Cleveland Browns, and Baltimore Ravens, following a successful collegiate career at Baylor University where he won the Heisman Trophy. Despite a professional career marred by injuries, Griffin has transitioned into a football analyst role for ESPN and remains a free agent.

RG3 Contracts

During his NFL career, Robert Griffin III earned a total of $33 million in salary. His most lucrative contract was with the Washington Redskins in 2012, a $21 million deal that included a $13.8 million signing bonus. Griffin also earned substantial income from endorsements, partnering with brands like Adidas, EA Sports, Nissan, and Subway.

Early Life

Robert Griffin III was born on February 12, 1990, in Okinawa, Japan, where his parents, both US Army sergeants, were stationed. The family later moved to various locations in the United States before settling in Copperas Cove, Texas. At Copperas Cove High School, Griffin excelled in football, basketball, and track, setting state records in the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles.

Graduating from high school early, Griffin attended Baylor University at the age of 17. He was a standout athlete in both track and football, winning the Big 12 Conference Championship and NCAA Midwest Regional Championship in the 400-meter hurdles. As a freshman football player, Griffin earned Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors. His collegiate football career peaked in his final season, leading Baylor to a 10-3 record and winning the Heisman Trophy in 2011. He graduated with a BA in political science.

Washington Redskins

Selected second overall by the Washington Redskins in the 2012 NFL Draft, Griffin made an immediate impact as a starting quarterback. His debut season included being named NFC Offensive Player of the Week and NFL Rookie of the Week. He set a record for the highest passer rating by a rookie quarterback at 102.4 and led the Redskins to their first playoff appearance since 2007. However, his season was marred by injuries, including an LCL sprain and ACL tear that required surgery.

Griffin’s subsequent seasons with the Redskins were inconsistent. In 2013, he struggled to replicate his rookie success, finishing with 3,203 passing yards and 16 touchdowns. In 2014, a dislocated left ankle further hampered his performance. By 2015, injuries and inconsistent play led to Griffin’s demotion and eventual release from the team in 2016.

Browns and Ravens

In 2016, Griffin signed a two-year contract with the Cleveland Browns but was placed on injured reserve after a shoulder injury in the season opener. He returned to play five games but was released in 2017. Griffin then signed a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens in 2018 and re-signed for two more years in 2019. Injuries, including a fractured thumb and a hamstring injury, limited his play, and he was released by the Ravens in January 2021.

Career as Analyst

Failing to secure a team for the 2021 season, Griffin joined ESPN as a college football and NFL analyst, signing a multi-year deal. He continues to express interest in playing football, with his ESPN contract allowing him to return to the field if an opportunity arises.

RG3 Endorsements

Griffin’s endorsement deals have been significant, with partnerships with major brands such as Adidas, EA Sports, Nissan, and Subway. These deals made him one of the highest-earning rookies in terms of endorsements before his first NFL season.

Personal Life

While attending Baylor, Griffin began dating fellow student Rebecca Liddicoat. They married in 2013 and had a daughter before divorcing in 2016. Griffin then became romantically involved with Estonian heptathlete Grete Šadeiko, whom he married in 2018. The couple has two daughters together.

